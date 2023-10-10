Julia Fox Says Kanye West Offered to Get Her a Boob Job

Julia Fox detailed her whirlwind romance with Kanye West, writing in her memoir that the rapper offered to get her a boob job after she expressed concerns over a particularly revealing top.

Oct 10, 2023
Julia Fox just dropped an uncut gem about Kanye West.

The actress opened up her short-lived relationship the rapper in her book Down the Drain, sharing that he often didn't hold back on voicing his thoughts, including the time when he offered to pay for a breast augmentation surgery after she felt uncomfortable wearing a particularly slinky top without a bra. 

"I'll get you a boob job if you want," she remembered him telling her, per an excerpt published by The Guardian. Julia wrote that she declined, though they spent "the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary."

Elsewhere in Down the Drain, the 33-year-old detailed her first face-to-face meeting with Kanye—who she only refers to as "the artist" in her memoir—after connecting through a mutual friend that had passed on her number to the "Bound 2" emcee. Julia said in an except published by Page Six that they met up at a Miami club on New Year's Eve 2021, where Kanye's hands were "scanning the folds of my body" as they shared a hug.

She remembered telling herself at the time, "I know this is the beginning of something truly special."

However, the PDA didn't stop there, according to the Uncut Gems star. When the two stepped out into the parking lot, Julia claimed Kanye, 46, started "peeing on the wall," leading her to "jump in front of him" and shield him from bystanders.

"Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me," she wrote, "and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately."

E! News has reached out to Kanye's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Although their romance was hot and steamy at first, it fizzled out a month later in February 2022 after the model saw what she previously described as "the first sign of a red flag."

And while Down the Drain, out Oct. 10, may raise some readers' eyebrows, Julia told E! News last month that she believes she "went very lightly" on details about Kanye

"I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything," she said. "It's all in the past."

Julia has also noted that she didn't put down any sexual details involving Kanye in her book. 

"Because there, like, wasn't any," she recently told New York Times. "It wasn't really about that."

To see Julia and Kanye's past Paris Fashion Week date, keep reading.

J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Official

The Kenzo fashion show on Jan. 23 marks Ye and Julia's first official event together since meeting in Miami in December. The runway show was also attended by Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator, Euphoria star Dominic Fike, rapper Shygirl and more. The Kenzo show also marked the debut of Artistic Director Nigo, the first Japanese designer to front the fashion house since its founder Kenzo Takada.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo
Here For The Right Reasons

On the Jan. 21 episode of her and Niki Takesh's podcast Forbidden Fruits, Julia shut down speculation that she had any ulterior motives for getting involved with Ye, saying she "really couldn't care" about all the attention she's been receiving as of late. 

"People are like ‘Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" she said, "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Going Public

Julia, who shares a son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, created a full-blown Internet frenzy when she confirmed her romantic relationship with Ye in a PDA-packed photo shoot and candid essay for Interview magazine

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote on Jan. 6. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night." 

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Cinderella Moment

On their first date, Julia told Interview that Ye had also set her up with a photo shoot and "an entire hotel suite full of clothes."

"It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment," she remembered. "I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstoc
Keeping Her Guessing

Speaking with Interview on Jan. 15, Julia called her new relationship a "redemption story," revealing that the rapper keeps finding new ways to surprise her. 

"I'm so used to being f--ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it's like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?'" She said. "But he always does." 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ye's New Muse

A source close to Ye told E! News that the artists hit it off from the very first interaction they had.

"He truly loved her energy and passionate personality and knew she would be a perfect person to bounce creative ideas off of," the source said. "He thinks she has refreshing energy and they are having a lot of fun. Kanye is always working on something creative and Julia is definitely his latest muse."

