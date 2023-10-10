Julia Fox Says Kanye West Offered to Get Her a Boob Job

Watch : Why Julia Fox Won't Talk Sex with Ye In Her Book

Julia Fox just dropped an uncut gem about Kanye West.

The actress opened up her short-lived relationship the rapper in her book Down the Drain, sharing that he often didn't hold back on voicing his thoughts, including the time when he offered to pay for a breast augmentation surgery after she felt uncomfortable wearing a particularly slinky top without a bra.

"I'll get you a boob job if you want," she remembered him telling her, per an excerpt published by The Guardian. Julia wrote that she declined, though they spent "the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary."

Elsewhere in Down the Drain, the 33-year-old detailed her first face-to-face meeting with Kanye—who she only refers to as "the artist" in her memoir—after connecting through a mutual friend that had passed on her number to the "Bound 2" emcee. Julia said in an except published by Page Six that they met up at a Miami club on New Year's Eve 2021, where Kanye's hands were "scanning the folds of my body" as they shared a hug.