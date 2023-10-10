Julia Fox Says Kanye West Offered to Get Her a Boob Job

Julia Fox just dropped an uncut gem about Kanye West.
The actress opened up her short-lived relationship the rapper in her book Down the Drain, sharing that he often didn't hold back on voicing his thoughts, including the time when he offered to pay for a breast augmentation surgery after she felt uncomfortable wearing a particularly slinky top without a bra.
"I'll get you a boob job if you want," she remembered him telling her, per an excerpt published by The Guardian. Julia wrote that she declined, though they spent "the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary."
Elsewhere in Down the Drain, the 33-year-old detailed her first face-to-face meeting with Kanye—who she only refers to as "the artist" in her memoir—after connecting through a mutual friend that had passed on her number to the "Bound 2" emcee. Julia said in an except published by Page Six that they met up at a Miami club on New Year's Eve 2021, where Kanye's hands were "scanning the folds of my body" as they shared a hug.
She remembered telling herself at the time, "I know this is the beginning of something truly special."
However, the PDA didn't stop there, according to the Uncut Gems star. When the two stepped out into the parking lot, Julia claimed Kanye, 46, started "peeing on the wall," leading her to "jump in front of him" and shield him from bystanders.
"Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me," she wrote, "and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately."
E! News has reached out to Kanye's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.
Although their romance was hot and steamy at first, it fizzled out a month later in February 2022 after the model saw what she previously described as "the first sign of a red flag."
And while Down the Drain, out Oct. 10, may raise some readers' eyebrows, Julia told E! News last month that she believes she "went very lightly" on details about Kanye.
"I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything," she said. "It's all in the past."
Julia has also noted that she didn't put down any sexual details involving Kanye in her book.
"Because there, like, wasn't any," she recently told New York Times. "It wasn't really about that."
