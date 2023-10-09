Caitlyn Jenner Addresses What She Knows About Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Release

Watch : Caitlyn Jenner Says She and Kris Jenner "Never" Speak

Caitlyn Jenner was not keeping up with Kim Kardashian's sex tape saga back in the aughts.

In fact, the Olympian—who was married to Kris Jenner when the SKIMS mogul's infamous sex tape was leaked in 2007—opted find refuge at the country club during that period. As she recalled of her initial reaction to the drama, "Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is and I'm gonna go to the golf course."

"To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it," the 73-year-old confessed on Sky's three-part docuseries House of Kardashian. "Kris never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don't know what happened, why it happened."

Caitlyn also said she has no knowledge behind how the sex tape was made public when asked if Kris and Kim did "work together to release" the NSFW footage.

"I have no idea," the I Am Cait alum shared. "I never, ever once had that conversation—or did I want to have that conversation."