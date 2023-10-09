Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spotted Spending Time Together in NYC

Watch : How Gigi Hadid Celebrated Daughter Khai's 3rd Birthday

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are taking a bite out of the Big Apple.

After all, in the span of a week, the two hung out together not once, but twice in New York City.

On Oct. 8, Bradley was photographed driving the supermodel around in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV. Sporting a gray T-shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses, the actor helmed the wheel as Gigi—who was clad in a cream-colored sweater and black jeans—sat in the front passenger seat.

The casual outing came three days after Bradley, 48, and Gigi, 28, stepped out for a group dinner at Italian hotspot Via Carota in the West Village neighborhood. For the Oct. 5 occasion, the Maestro star donned a flannel shirt over a blue tee and jeans, while the Guest in Residence founder showed off her style in a white tank, brown mini skirt and oversized leather jacket.

Gigi paired her preppy chic look white ankle socks, black loafers and a miniature handbag.