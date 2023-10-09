Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spotted Spending Time Together in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are taking a bite out of the Big Apple.
After all, in the span of a week, the two hung out together not once, but twice in New York City.
On Oct. 8, Bradley was photographed driving the supermodel around in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV. Sporting a gray T-shirt, baseball cap and sunglasses, the actor helmed the wheel as Gigi—who was clad in a cream-colored sweater and black jeans—sat in the front passenger seat.
The casual outing came three days after Bradley, 48, and Gigi, 28, stepped out for a group dinner at Italian hotspot Via Carota in the West Village neighborhood. For the Oct. 5 occasion, the Maestro star donned a flannel shirt over a blue tee and jeans, while the Guest in Residence founder showed off her style in a white tank, brown mini skirt and oversized leather jacket.
Gigi paired her preppy chic look white ankle socks, black loafers and a miniature handbag.
It's unclear exactly how the pair met, though they do run in similar circles. They were both in attendance at this year's Met Gala and Bradley is a longtime friend of Leonardo DiCaprio, who Gigi was linked to last year following the Oscar winner's breakup from Camila Morrone.
At the time, a source close to Gigi described her relationship with Leo, 48, as "casual and easy."
"They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together," the insider shared, adding that Gigi, who shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, is "grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it's exactly what she needed."
Gigi and Leo were last seen at the same event in June, though a separate insider told E! News that they were both there for a party thrown by Vogue editor Edward Enninful and did not sit with each other during the evening.
As for Bradley? He was most recently linked to Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 6-year-old daughter Lea. The A Star Is Born actor dated the model from 2015 to 2019, though they continue to be friendly co-parents.
"He's a full-on, hands-on dad," Irina, 37, told Highsnobiety of Bradley in 2021, adding that the two choose to have "no nanny" for their child.