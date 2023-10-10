I'm a Shopping Editor, and This Is What I'm Buying at Amazon's October Prime Day 2023

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you missed Amazon's first Prime Day sale earlier this year, there's no need to worry. Here's your second chance to shop all the best deals on Amazon during their Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11. You can expect to find incredible discounts during this two-day sale that shoppers have been eagerly waiting for (including me) on all things tech, beauty, fashion, home, and more.
As an E! Shopping Editor, my job is to scour the internet for discounted everyday essentials or on sale "treat yourself" indulgences year-round. And believe me when I tell you that this is the time to buy all the big-ticket items you've had waiting in your cart for months now. With higher-priced products, I've always needed that extra push to go ahead and press that BUY NOW button, mostly in fear that it'll go on sale for a lot less a week later. But you can bet after weeks and weeks of combing through Amazon for the best deals, I can tell you that this is the time many of these luxury items drop to their lowest prices.
Below, I've rounded up all my top picks I've either purchased in past Prime Days that were 100% worth it or eyeing up to immediately add to my cart on the big day. From beauty favorites to tech must-haves, scroll on down for my guide to this year's Prime Big Deal Days shopping.
Amazon October Prime Day Beauty Deals
My Top Pick: COSRX Snail 96 Essence
I've always been a massive fan of Korean skincare, and when this product started popping up all over my TikTok I knew I had to test it out myself. I suffer from dry patches and get the occasional hormonal breakout. But even after day one, my face started to have a glass-like glow with little to no breakouts. Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, the Snail Mucin essence claims it improves skin vitality by reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin. And in my experience, it's done wonders for my skin. You can bet I'll be stocking up on this product on Prime Day.
Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, $35 (originally $50)
Lancôme Rénergie Multi-Action Night Cream, $94 (originally $135)
EltaMD UV Restore Face Sunscreen, $33 (originally $42)
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $20 (originally $34)
CHI Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler, $57 (originally $42)
Crest 3D Whitestrips, $30 (originally $46)
Amazon October Prime Day Cleaning and Home Deals
My Top Pick: Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
This Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry vacuum cleaner and mop has gained a lot of popularity on TikTok, with shoppers claiming it's one of the best hybrids on the market. This vacuum is a big-ticket product I've been resistant to purchasing, but with a 35% discount, I can't help but add it to my cart this Prime Day. With its proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor technology, it automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush roller speed to clean any mess you throw at it. What's not to like?
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $350 (originally $600)
CAROTE 11pcs Pots and Pans Set, $56 (originally $140)
Oral-B iO Series 5 Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush, $130 (originally $220)
Amazon October Prime Day Tech Deals
SAMSUNG The Frame 55” TV
Last but definitely not least, I present to you the Samsung Frame TV. You've probably already seen this in every influencer's home, and I'm fully aware its price point is way over my budget. But after months of tracking, I'm ready to finally add it to my cart. It's available for less than $1,200, and features the infamous art mode which disguises your TV into a beautiful painting on the wall. I will however be DIYing the custom antique frame to add to it.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $219 (originally $329)
Amazon Echo, $55 (originally $100)
Beats Studio Buds, $90 (originally $150)
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon October Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
