Rich Paul Addresses Adele Marriage Rumors in Rare Comment About Their Romance

Rich Paul addressed where he stands in his relationship with Adele, who has recently referred to him as her husband: "She's been great for me, we've been great for each other."

Watch: Is Adele MARRIED? She Calls Rich Paul "My Husband"

Rumor has it that Adele and Rich Paul just may have tied the knot—but they're not going easy letting anyone know just yet.
 
ICYMI, the "Skyfall" singer recently fueled rumors that the two are, in fact, married by publicly referring to the sports agent as her "husband." But for Rich, he's more into detailing how far they've come as people and as a couple.

"She's been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other," the dad of three said during his Oct. 9 appearance on CBS Mornings. "I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other."

And when host Gayle King asked if she could refer to the Grammy winner as "Mrs. Paul" when she sees her next, he responded with, "You can say whatever you want."

In footage posted to social media in September, the "Easy on Me" artist had a playful reaction to a fan's marriage proposal during one of her concerts, telling the concertgoer, "You can't marry me, I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight."

photos
Adele & Rich Paul: Romance Rewind

The buzzworthy moment isn't the first time fans wondered about whether the couple—who went public with their romance in 2021—privately took the next step. In fact, the singer sparked engagement rumors when she attended the 2022 Brit Awards wearing a stunning diamond ring. However, Adele was quick to set the record straight, telling Elle that she's simply as happy as she'll "ever be."

After all, after her divorce from Simon Konecki—who she shares 10-year-old son Angelo with—she's rolling in deep in happiness.

Trending Stories

1

Rebecca Loos Reacts to Commentary Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Claims

2

Mauricio Umansky Spotted With Actress Leslie Bega Amid Separation

3
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Shares Why It’s “Tough” Raising Grayson and Chloe

"He's just hilarious, he's so funny," Adele shared during her 2022 One Night Only special. "Very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

Keep reading to look back at some of their cutest pics together.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
July 2021: Game On

The two mask up for Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, soon after they began dating.

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
October 2021: NBA Date Night

The two appear at a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
February 2022: NBA All-Star Game

The two sit courtside during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
February 2022: Getting Cozy

The two appear together at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
May 2022: NBA Playoffs

The two attend Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Shutterstock
July 2022: Italian Vacay

The two board a boat in Sardinia, Italy.

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
April 2023: Courtside Date

The two appear at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies' Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2023: Grammys Date

Adele and Rich attend the 2023 Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2023: Partying With Beyoncé

Adele and Rich celebrate with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2023 Grammys.

