Brit Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The hottest red carpet is happening right across the pond!

On Feb. 8, some of the biggest stars came together for the 2022 Brit Awards happening at the world-famous 02 Arena in London. Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the award show will feature an impressive lineup of performers including all five Artist of the Year nominees: Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender.

As for who was expected to win big, it's hard not to deny the power of Adele. Her latest album, 30, was the biggest seller of 2021, with more than 600,000 copies flying off the shelves in just six weeks.

At the same time, Glass Animals may be the unexpected winner for Song of the Year thanks to their global hit "Heat Waves."

Before the show kicked off, however, your favorite stars dressed to impress on the red carpet. From Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's matching date night look to Ed's bright blue suit, this year's attendees didn't disappoint.