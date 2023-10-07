Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Showcases His Athletic Skills

Maralee Nichols' son Theo, whose father is Tristan Thompson, is also a baller. See her new video of the toddler athlete in action.

Tristan Thompson's son with Maralee Nichols is also a baller.

On Oct. 7, the proud mom shared on her Instagram Stories a video of Theo, 22 months, kicking a soccer ball several feet while playing in a yard.

Maralee included in her clip an animated of a flaming soccer fall.

She has sole custody of Theo, her only child and one of the NBA star's four kids. Just before giving birth to him in December 2021, she filed a 2021 paternity suit against Tristan in Los Angeles. In 2022, a DNA test revealed he is the now-toddler's father and he and Maralee reached a child support agreement.

Theo is the second-eldest of the Cleveland Cavaliers player's children. Tristan is co-parenting True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 14 months, with ex Khloe Kardashian and also shares son Prince Thompson with previous ex Jordan Craig.

On Oct. 5, her sister, Kai, criticized the athlete for not being a "real parent" to her now-6-year-old nephew, adding in her Instagram post, "You are NOT a good father if you can't be a good father to ALL of your children."

photos
All About Tristan Thompson's Children

E! News has reached out to Tristan and Jordan's reps for comment on Kai's claims but hasn't heard back.

Tristan has himself occasionally shared images of Prince on social media, including pics of him with his sister True and a video of his eldest son showcasing his basketball playing skills. He has also posted many other pics of his daughter and in June, shared his first image of Tatum as part of a first birthday tribute.

Meanwhile, Maralee often posts images of Theo, offering small glimpses at their life together in Los Angeles. See her latest video and other past cute pics of her son:

Instagram / Maralee Nichols

Goal!

Theo showcases his athletic skills in October 2023.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
Cuddles

Maralee shared this photo of herself cuddling her son on her Instagram Stories on July 29, 2023.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
A Day at the Zoo

On July 14, 2023, Maralee shared this photo from her and Theo's trip to the San Diego Zoo.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
New Friend

Theo meets an elephant.

Instagram

Bedtime Routine

Theo read a book before bed in September 2023.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
Fun With Mom

Maralee pushes her son on a swing.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
Curious Child

Theo checks out his surroundings on a day out with mom.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
Theo in Wonderland

This boy holds the key to his mama's heart.

Instagram
Spring Season

Maralee Nichols documents her son Theo Thompson enjoying a Southern California sunset. 

Instagram
Future Explorer

While exploring an aquarium, Maralee revealed Theo's "favorite words are 'wooow' and 'coool.'" 

Instagram
Happiest Date on Earth

It's a magical mother-son date at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. 

Instagram
Trick or Treat

Maralee celebrates her first Halloween as a mom alongside baby Theo. 

Instagram
Spooky Season

"October with my pumpkin," Maralee shared on Instagram

Instagram
Farmer Boy

You never know who you will find at the pumpkin patch! 

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
Animal Planet

"Can't believe my baby is 6 months old," Maralee wrote from the San Diego Zoo in June 2022. "Theo's first time at the zoo, he loved looking at all the animals." 

