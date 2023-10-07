Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Showcases His Athletic Skills

Watch : Maralee Nichols Posts Son Theo After Tristan Thompson Honors Son Tatum

Tristan Thompson's son with Maralee Nichols is also a baller.

On Oct. 7, the proud mom shared on her Instagram Stories a video of Theo, 22 months, kicking a soccer ball several feet while playing in a yard.

Maralee included in her clip an animated of a flaming soccer fall.

She has sole custody of Theo, her only child and one of the NBA star's four kids. Just before giving birth to him in December 2021, she filed a 2021 paternity suit against Tristan in Los Angeles. In 2022, a DNA test revealed he is the now-toddler's father and he and Maralee reached a child support agreement.

Theo is the second-eldest of the Cleveland Cavaliers player's children. Tristan is co-parenting True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 14 months, with ex Khloe Kardashian and also shares son Prince Thompson with previous ex Jordan Craig.

On Oct. 5, her sister, Kai, criticized the athlete for not being a "real parent" to her now-6-year-old nephew, adding in her Instagram post, "You are NOT a good father if you can't be a good father to ALL of your children."