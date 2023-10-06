Breaking Down the Viral Dianna Agron and Sarah Jessica Parker Paparazzi Video

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Gets Candid About Aging

And just like that... Dianna Agron has gone viral.

The Glee alum received an outpour of support on the internet after a video of her being shooed away by paparazzi trying to get a picture of Sarah Jessica Parker went made its way online. As seen in footage circulating on social media, Dianna—clad in a beaded black Carolina Herrera gown—was mingling with fellow guests outside New York City Ballet's gala on Oct. 5 when photographers scolded her and her plus-one, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, for standing in the way of their shot.

"You're blocking an important photo," one man yelled. "Very important photo behind you!"

After the paparazzo sarcastically remarked to the pair that they were "not in the way," Dianna and Jeremy quickly shuffled to the side. The paparazzi then began furiously snapping photos of the Sex and the City star, who was also in a black Carolina Herrera dress, as she chatted with fashion designer Wes Gordon.

The paparazzi's comments irked many people, with one fan writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "That's not the way to treat people."