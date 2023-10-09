Paris Hilton Shares Update on Her and Carter Reum's Future Family Plans

Paris Hilton is living the sweet life.
The Paris in Love star recently shared that she's already cooking up her future family plans with husband Carter Reum.
"I can't wait to have my own little princess one day," Paris exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."
But before the couple—who tied the knot two years ago—adds more parental duties to their plate, Paris explained that she's cherishing every moment with their 8-month-old son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.
"It's been such a special time," the 42-year-old shared. "My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner—just my everything."
It's clear nothing in this world means more to The Simple Life star than her loved ones.
"It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life," she continued. "I just never felt so happy."
In fact, being in this state of bliss has even influenced Paris' newest project with Walmart—a pink, heart-themed line of houseware essentials.
"I'm in the kitchen more than ever now, making meals for my beautiful family," she noted. "This collection is definitely inspired by love. I just really wanted to create a collection that was fun."
And while balancing motherhood and a career seems like a piece of cake for Paris, she has recently mastered the art of saying no.
"I'm obviously not going to travel like I used to," she said on April 6 episode of The Bellas Podcast with Nikki and Brie Bella. "Before I was with Carter, I was on a plane for over 250 days out of the year for the past two decades, so it's been a lot of traveling."
At the time, the "Stars Are Blind" singer also offered insight into expanding her family with the 42-year-old entrepreneur.
"We've been talking about kids since the beginning, since the first couple months of dating," she revealed. "We'd love to have twins. I think that'd be amazing."
She continued, "We want three or four. I would like a twin boy and girl, just to get both, but whatever happens, happens. But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."
by Katherine Riley
We interviewed Paris Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Paris' own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Shop all of the boss babe kitchen finds from Paris' collection below.
