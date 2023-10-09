Paris Hilton Shares Update on Her and Carter Reum's Future Family Plans

Watch : Paris Hilton Dishes on New Memoir, Husband Carter & Baby Boy Phoenix

Paris Hilton is living the sweet life.

The Paris in Love star recently shared that she's already cooking up her future family plans with husband Carter Reum.

"I can't wait to have my own little princess one day," Paris exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."

But before the couple—who tied the knot two years ago—adds more parental duties to their plate, Paris explained that she's cherishing every moment with their 8-month-old son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

"It's been such a special time," the 42-year-old shared. "My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner—just my everything."

It's clear nothing in this world means more to The Simple Life star than her loved ones.

"It's been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life," she continued. "I just never felt so happy."