Rachel Bilson Responds After Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Her Hot Take on Men’s Sex Lives

Watch : Rachel Bilson Says She LOST a Job Over Sex Comments

It's take two on Rachel Bilson's latest opinion.

The O.C. star is sharing her new viewpoint after Whoopi Goldberg called out her controversial stance on men's body counts.

The issue came up when Bilson shared how she would feel if she were to find out a potential boyfriend lacked sexual experience while speaking on the Oct. 2 episode of her Broad Ideas podcast.

"If it's really low, at this day and age, you'd be like, 'It's a little weird,'" Bilson said. "This is going to sound so judgmental, but if a dude's, like, in his 40s and he's, like, slept with, like, four women. But it all depends. Maybe he's been in, like, decade[-long] relationships."

She added, "It's not fair for me to say either way."

But Goldberg didn't hold back from sharing her opinion on Bilson's comments during the Oct. 5 episode of The View.

"I'm sorry, I think it's very odd that you're concerned that he's had sexual partners—any sexual partners. Why is it your business?" she said during a Hot Topics segment. "Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners."