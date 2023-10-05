Olympic Skater Țara Lipinski Expecting First Baby With Husband Todd Kapostasy Via Surrogate

Watch : 5 Things We Know About Tara Lipinski's Wedding

It's 10s all around for this sweet baby news.

Olympic figure skater Țara Lipinski and husband Todd Kapostasy are expecting their first baby together via surrogate after a five-year fertility journey, they shared Oct. 5.

The couple reflected on how it feels to be pregnant and their initial reactions to the news.

"We're on the deck of this house looking at the pacific ocean and the sun is setting and we're like, 'We're pregnant with a kid after the heartbeat scan,'" the filmmaker recalled on the Oct. 5 episode of his and the Olympian's Unexpecting podcast. "It felt like this crazy—almost cliché end of a movie—where the sun was finally setting on our horrific fertility journey."

Țara, who tied the knot with Todd in 2017, echoed her husband's sentiments. "I think what was special about that night—obviously the focus is that the baby had a heartbeat," she said, "but I think there was something for us in that moment."