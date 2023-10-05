Olympic Skater Țara Lipinski Expecting First Baby With Husband Todd Kapostasy Via Surrogate

It's 10s all around for this sweet baby news.
Olympic figure skater Țara Lipinski and husband Todd Kapostasy are expecting their first baby together via surrogate after a five-year fertility journey, they shared Oct. 5.
The couple reflected on how it feels to be pregnant and their initial reactions to the news.
"We're on the deck of this house looking at the pacific ocean and the sun is setting and we're like, 'We're pregnant with a kid after the heartbeat scan,'" the filmmaker recalled on the Oct. 5 episode of his and the Olympian's Unexpecting podcast. "It felt like this crazy—almost cliché end of a movie—where the sun was finally setting on our horrific fertility journey."
Țara, who tied the knot with Todd in 2017, echoed her husband's sentiments. "I think what was special about that night—obviously the focus is that the baby had a heartbeat," she said, "but I think there was something for us in that moment."
"We didn't really talk about it, I mean we talked about the amazingness of the appointment and, 'Oh my goodness we're here,' but we never really talked about the five years or what we've been through," the gold medal winner continued. "But I feel like we both like you said, we're staring out into the sunset sort of like realizing what we went through to get to this moment and that maybe there was a rainbow and sunshine after the storm."
It was a moment that bonded the couple together even more deeply. As Tara put it, "I think I felt very close to you and very connected to you."
As for who else Tara feels connected with? The pair's surrogate Mikayla.
"She's been able to give me reassurance and make the journey as good as it can be, especially for someone who has been through a lot of trauma," Tara confessed. "Even though she is in another state, we speak every single day. We've now become close friends and we've created this beautiful connection that I didn't expect going into this."
She added, "I just never thought this relationship could be so magical."
Giving insight into meeting Mikayla, Tara shared, "There was an immediate connection and bond between us, one I just didn't expect to feel so strongly. Two peas in a pod type of feeling…teammates on the deepest level."
At the 1998 figure skating Olympics, Tara won the gold medal at only 15 years old. Meanwhile, Todd has worked as a producer and director for Fox Sports Live, along with NFL Thursday Night Football.