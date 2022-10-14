Why Olympian Tara Lipinski Has Vow Renewal Fever 5 Years After Her Fairytale Wedding

Tara Lipinski is blushing over brides with her latest gig.
The Olympic figure skater, who recently celebrated her fifth anniversary with husband Todd Kapostasy, opened up about why she's so excited to help other couples live happily ever after.
"I'm a hopeless romantic," she exclusively told E! News about her hosting duties on Wedding Talk. "I loved planning my own wedding. I love the process and I love love."
She continued, "This show is so special and it's a nice departure to host it and just sit back with my box of Kleenex."
The Olympic gold medalist explained that "all the emotions are there," as the show celebrates people's love stories and wedding journeys.
"The ideas behind why these couples get married and the way they do so is unique," Tara pointed out, "and there's so many different paths you can take to get married that it's refreshing to see."
As the 40-year-old put it, "It's relatable. Connecting with the couples and getting to know their stories, you feel invested."
There's just one major downside to watching couples' wedding videos unfold, with Tara quipping, "I'm so angry because this show was not around when I was planning my wedding."
While the athlete tied the knot to The Pine Tar Incident director in June 2017, she revealed that she's already dreaming up new ways to celebrate her marriage to Todd.
"I told my husband we need a vow renewal," she shared. "He's like, 'We're five years in, do we wait for 10?' It's gonna be a long time to wait."
Since throwing another wedding for herself isn't on the table just yet, Tara said she "jotted down notes" on how to plan an epic event.
"I get to do the show with Jove Meyer and José Rolón, and I pick their brains on everything—what to do and what not to do," Tara said. "That's what I love about this show. It's not just about weddings, it's about love and how you can apply it to anything. If you love design, décor, dresses or throwing parties, you learn so much."
Say "I do" to Wedding Talk when it premieres on Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul on Oct. 13.