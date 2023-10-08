Dyson Flash Sale: Score $250 Off the V8 Animal Cordfree Vacuum

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
You know holiday season is approaching when the prices for Dyson product prices start dipping like the weather temperatures. And we have a jaw-dropping Dyson deal for you!
The Dyson V8 Animal Cordfree Vacuum is on sale for an unheard of $250 off. So if you have been saving up and waiting to buy this vacuum, now is the time.
And trust me when I tell you this vacuum is worth every penny. It sucks in the best way possible. As the proud pet parent of some very adorable rescued Chow Chows, my home is a freakin' fur fest. I don't just have dog hair in in my home, I have almighty little lion- and baby bear-shedded tumbleweeds all over my floors...and on the shag rug...and on the bed...and on the couch...and in the car...and, you get the idea.
I cannot recommend this vacuum enough. I have had my V8 Animal for seven years now and it is the best investment I've made.
Dyson V8 Animal Extra De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum With 8 Tools
This deal includes: The Dyson V8 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, V8 wand, motorbar cleaner head, docking station, combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush, mattress tool, up-top tool, extension hose, hair screw tool and charger.
Now, I know $350 is still a hefty investment, so if you're waffling, check out these other reviews from satisfied buyers:
Dyson V8 Animal Extra De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum Reviews
"The Dyson V8 was a game-changer/life-changer for me. I am petite - 5'2", 115 lbs and used to loathe vacuuming. To have to lug a big, heavy machine around, keep unplugging the cord to move around, etc was so cumbersome. I barely vacuumed because I hated doing it so much. The cordless Dyson changed that for me. I can take it out at any time, do a little bit here and there, or the whole house (about 1800 sq ft) all at once. I literally vacuum often now, and, dare I say, enjoy it!! It seriously changed how I think about vacuuming and housecleaning. If I was rich, I would buy one for all the special women in my life (mom, sisters, etc). I like the non-tangling head on the new model, too."
"We bought the V8 to replace an earlier Dyson DC59. The V8 performs better overall, especially along the edges of walls and stairs. The motor head roller doesn't fill up with hair like the DC59 does, which is a big plus."
"The Dyson would just about suck the paint off the wall!!! The suction is sooo good! Great vacuum."
So trot on over to QVC and vacuum up the savings before this deal ends!
