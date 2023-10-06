Southern Charm: Shep Rose & Austen Kroll Finally Face Off Over Taylor Ann Green Hookup Rumor

Southern Scandoval is heating up.
Shep Rose finally confronted Austen Kroll about rumors he hooked up with Shep's ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green on Southern Charm's Oct. 5 episode.
"So, you told me today that nothing happened with Taylor, and I said that's fine," Shep told his former BFF before dropping a bombshell relayed from Austen's ex Olivia Flowers. "What the reality is that Taylor might not have told you, and that Olivia sure as f--k told me today, she goes, 'Taylor said Austen and I had a conversation about whether maybe we should get together."
Taylor did admit to Olivia during the Bravo series' Sept. 28 episode that she and Austen talked about potentially pursuing a romance—though they have both maintained that they never hooked up.
"By the way, man, that takes things to another level," Shep continued. "And for Olivia, it's very difficult to fathom that, especially with her relationship with you."
Austen was visibly unnerved by Shep finding out that he and Taylor, who dated Shep for two years before their 2022 breakup, flirted with the idea of getting together romantically.
"I had always thought that her and I were just like super tight and super close," he told Shep, "and I didn't ever think it was going to become a point of contention kind of thing. And then all of a sudden it was."
Shep then accused his costar of being "vague" about what's really going on between him and Taylor, to which Austen replied, "You're hurt right now."
Still, Shep wanted answers. "Speak the f--king truth, Austen," he fired back. "Would you tell me if it were true? If ya'll hooked up, would you tell me?"
Austen's answer left fans with a shocking cliffhanger: "Define 'hooked up.'" Fans will have to tune in next week to see if he and Taylor actually come clean about their rumored dalliance.
Earlier in the episode and prior to Shep and Austen's awkward heart-to-heart, Shep and Olivia discussed the rumor that their exes had gotten physical after their respective breakups, with Shep saying it would be "f--ked up" and Olivia replying, "It makes my stomach turn even thinking about." However, as the season nine trailer teased, something does go down between Austen and Taylor.
See the scandal play out when Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And Keep reading so for everything we know (so far) about season nine.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)