Southern Charm: Shep Rose & Austen Kroll Finally Face Off Over Taylor Ann Green Hookup Rumor

Shep Rose confronted former BFF Austen Kroll about rumors he hooked up with Shep's ex Taylor Ann Green on Southern Charm's Oct. 5 episode—and, yes, things got super uncomfortable.

Southern Scandoval is heating up.

Shep Rose finally confronted Austen Kroll about rumors he hooked up with Shep's ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green on Southern Charm's Oct. 5 episode.

"So, you told me today that nothing happened with Taylor, and I said that's fine," Shep told his former BFF before dropping a bombshell relayed from Austen's ex Olivia Flowers. "What the reality is that Taylor might not have told you, and that Olivia sure as f--k told me today, she goes, 'Taylor said Austen and I had a conversation about whether maybe we should get together."

Taylor did admit to Olivia during the Bravo series' Sept. 28 episode that she and Austen talked about potentially pursuing a romance—though they have both maintained that they never hooked up.

"By the way, man, that takes things to another level," Shep continued. "And for Olivia, it's very difficult to fathom that, especially with her relationship with you."

Austen was visibly unnerved by Shep finding out that he and Taylor, who dated Shep for two years before their 2022 breakup, flirted with the idea of getting together romantically.

"I had always thought that her and I were just like super tight and super close," he told Shep, "and I didn't ever think it was going to become a point of contention kind of thing. And then all of a sudden it was."

Shep then accused his costar of being "vague" about what's really going on between him and Taylor, to which Austen replied, "You're hurt right now."

Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Still, Shep wanted answers. "Speak the f--king truth, Austen," he fired back. "Would you tell me if it were true? If ya'll hooked up, would you tell me?"

Austen's answer left fans with a shocking cliffhanger: "Define 'hooked up.'" Fans will have to tune in next week to see if he and Taylor actually come clean about their rumored dalliance.

Earlier in the episode and prior to Shep and Austen's awkward heart-to-heart, Shep and Olivia discussed the rumor that their exes had gotten physical after their respective breakups, with Shep saying it would be "f--ked up" and Olivia replying, "It makes my stomach turn even thinking about." However, as the season nine trailer teased, something does go down between Austen and Taylor.

See the scandal play out when Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And Keep reading so for everything we know (so far) about season nine.

Bravo
Kathryn Dennis Isn't Returning

Original castmember Kathryn Dennis announced in January she was exiting the Bravo series after eight seasons. "What a wild ride it's been!" the Charleston native shared with fans. "Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it's safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine."

"It hasn't always been easy," Kathryn continued, "but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)."

Bravo
New Castmembers

New to the series' ninth season are Rod Razavi and Jarrett "JT" Thomas, who aren't afraid to pursue their female castmates. The trailer even previews a budding romance between Rod and Olivia Flowers.

Plus, long-time friend of the Charmers Rodrigo Reyes is joining in on the antics as a full-time cast member.

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Shep Rose's Hookup

Despite breaking up last year, it seems the two Bravolebrities might still have feelings for each other. In the trailer, Austen Kroll announces, "Shep and Taylor banged." Then, the former couple is seen in bed together the morning after, with Shep even calling Taylor a "kissing bandit."

But Shep supposedly isn't Taylor's only hookup of season nine...

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Austen Kroll's Hookup

"Something happened with me and Taylor," Austen admits in the first look, to which his ex Madison LeCroy replies by inquiring, "Did you f--k Taylor or not?"

When Olivia Flowers questions Taylor about the alleged PDA, she denies it by saying, "Never, swear on my life." Guess fans will have to tune in to find out the truth.

Instagram/@madison.lecroy
Madison LeCroy's Pregnancy Issues

Newlywed Madison seems like she and husband Brett Randle might be on the fast track to having their first child together.

"Why do I feel so nauseous?" she questions during the upcoming season before visiting a doctor who inquires about her first pregnancy with son 10-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex Josh Hughes. Revealing she had a rough birth, Madison shares, "I had a pelvic fracture during the delivery."

To date, Madison has not publicly announced any baby news.

Bravo
A Shocking Physical Fight

The season nine preview teases a heated altercation between Austen and JT.

JT screams "do it again" in Austen's face before seemingly pushing him, leading to what look like a physical fight.

Bravo
A Mysterious Naked Photo

In the trailer, Patricia Altschul implies that one of the ladies sent NSFW pics to her son Whitney Sudler-Smith. "And then there's the nude photograph she sent you," Patricia states, shocking Madison. "We're not talking about that."

Bravo
Leva Bonaparte & Venita Aspen Are Back

Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen are also returning for season nine. Leva continues to be the voice of reason while Venita has left her feud with Madison in the past and is focused on new friendships with Olivia and Taylor. 

Bravo
The Cast Trip to Jamaica

This season, the gang will be heading to Jamaica for some fun in the sun. (And, of course, tons of drama.)

Instagram/@caconover
Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo's Relationship Troubles

Craig Conover continues to struggle to get on the same page with girlfriend of over two years Paige DeSorbo.

"I'm not trying to plan a wedding right now," the Summer House star tells the Sewing Down South founder, to which he replies annoyed, "Why would we date if we're not going to take the next step?"

Instagram
Taylor Ann Green's Brother's Death

Taylor shared in June 2023 that her brother Richard Worthington Green died at the age of 36, though it's unclear if the new season will address her tragic loss as filming had already wrapped.

"Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind," she wrote in a June 19 Instagram post. "June 8th, 2023, The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh. I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ."

