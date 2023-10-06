Southern Charm: Shep Rose & Austen Kroll Finally Face Off Over Taylor Ann Green Hookup Rumor

Watch : Southern Charm's Shep, Taylor & Austen Address Love Triangle!

Southern Scandoval is heating up.

Shep Rose finally confronted Austen Kroll about rumors he hooked up with Shep's ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green on Southern Charm's Oct. 5 episode.

"So, you told me today that nothing happened with Taylor, and I said that's fine," Shep told his former BFF before dropping a bombshell relayed from Austen's ex Olivia Flowers. "What the reality is that Taylor might not have told you, and that Olivia sure as f--k told me today, she goes, 'Taylor said Austen and I had a conversation about whether maybe we should get together."

Taylor did admit to Olivia during the Bravo series' Sept. 28 episode that she and Austen talked about potentially pursuing a romance—though they have both maintained that they never hooked up.

"By the way, man, that takes things to another level," Shep continued. "And for Olivia, it's very difficult to fathom that, especially with her relationship with you."