Kelly Ripa Shares the Perks of Going Through Menopause

Watch : Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Critique Their Naked Bodies

Kelly Ripa isn't letting menopause cramp her style.

If anything, the Live! host has a positive attitude about the experience, which she began experiencing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I love not getting my period," Kelly shared on the Oct. 3 episode of her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast with guest Dr. Erika Schwartz. "There, I said it."

Even while those closest to her struggle to discuss the subject, the 53-year-old is open about the process.

"They're talking to me, an open book, and still cannot bring themselves to talk about having gone through menopause," Kelly said of her friends. "It is too scary for them to acknowledge."

According to the All My Children alum, her friends "think menopause is 'embarrassing,' and I don't know why that is in this day and age."

Though Dr. Schwartz—a hormone specialist—said many think the age beyond menopause makes you "no longer useful," Kelly recalled feeling empowered by the experience.