Kelly Ripa Shares the Perks of Going Through Menopause

Kelly Ripa isn't letting menopause cramp her style.
If anything, the Live! host has a positive attitude about the experience, which she began experiencing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I love not getting my period," Kelly shared on the Oct. 3 episode of her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast with guest Dr. Erika Schwartz. "There, I said it."
Even while those closest to her struggle to discuss the subject, the 53-year-old is open about the process.
"They're talking to me, an open book, and still cannot bring themselves to talk about having gone through menopause," Kelly said of her friends. "It is too scary for them to acknowledge."
According to the All My Children alum, her friends "think menopause is 'embarrassing,' and I don't know why that is in this day and age."
Though Dr. Schwartz—a hormone specialist—said many think the age beyond menopause makes you "no longer useful," Kelly recalled feeling empowered by the experience.
"My first Memorial Day through Labor Day after menopause," the actress explained, "it was the summer of the white pants because I never had to worry about wearing white pants."
And while there are perks to having those body changes, Kelly noted there are some downsides to menopause. Like when she didn't have sex with husband Mark Consuelos.
But the phase didn't last long, as she recently told E! News that she and Mark make sure to get their sexy time in.
"You have no idea the lengths," she shared, "the lengths that we go to."
The couple, who has been married for 28 years, even resorted to sneaking around when their kids Michael, 26, Lola, 22, and Joaquin, 20, come back to visit.
"Mark and I had gotten into our habits of just sort of wandering around as we please, you know, leaving the doors open as we please," Kelly noted. "Then, lo and behold, Lola comes back from London and now we've gotta lock it up again. Joaquin came home for his summer break, and we had to lock it up again."
Although making time for each other is important, having time alone is one of the reasons their relationship is alive more than ever.
"We keep very active together, but we are also equally active separately with our separate stuff," Kelly said. "That's the reason why we can work together, because we've got like, other things going on."