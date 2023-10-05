Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She and Ex-Wife Kris Jenner Don't Speak Anymore

Watch : Brody Jenner on Being the “Opposite” of Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner aren't really keeping up with each other these days.

The I Am Cait alum, who finalized her divorce from the matriarch in 2015 after nearly 24 years of marriage, recently admitted the former couple aren't as close as they once were.

"Kris, I really never talk to anymore," Caitlyn, 73, said during the Oct. 4 episode of ITV's This Morning. "It's sad. If there's any communications, Sophia Hutchins, she's my manager, she runs the show. So, she talks to them."

After tying the knot in April 1991, Kris (who welcomed kids Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob with ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr.) and Caitlyn (who is dad to kids Burt, Cassandra, Brandon, and Brody from previous relationships) became a blended family. And their family grew even more once the couple welcomed their two youngest kids together: Kendall and Kylie.

However, despite their once-shared closeness, Caitlyn admitted the dynamic has shifted on "the Kardashian side."

"When you have as many kids as I have," she added, "you're closer to some than you are to others. And it's kind of that way through there, through that side of the family."