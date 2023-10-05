Josh Duhamel Reveals the Real Reason Behind Fergie Breakup

Watch : See Fergie's Tribute to Her and Josh Duhamel’s Son Axl

Sometimes, the glamorous lifestyle can take its toll.

Josh Duhamel is getting candid about his relationship with ex-wife Fergie, and why their Hollywood romance wasn't meant to last.

To the suggestion that the relationship taught him you can only accept people for who they are and not what you need them to be, Josh said, "I'd say that's probably true, and she probably could say the same thing about me."

"You know I think we both agree that we're just very different," he continued, during an Oct. 4 clip from In Depth with Graham Bensinger. "And we made an awesome kid. We get along great, and we get to raise him without any acrimony."

But for the Transformers alum—who welcomed son Axl, now TK 10, with Fergie before the pair split in 2017 after 8 years of marriage—life in the spotlight took a personal toll.

"I don't think I ever really got comfortable with it," the 50-year-old explained. "It was just a lot. I missed the simplicity of who I really am. I'm just not a guy who is comfortable doing red carpets, doing all the Hollywood stuff. I don't hate it, I'm better at it now, but it just took me a long time to really feel like I belong, like I fit in. You know Hollywood and L.A., that whole lifestyle can suck the life out of you if you're not careful."