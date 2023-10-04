Inside Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie's Double Date With Their Husbands Benji Madden and Joel Madden

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie just wanna live.
In fact, the sisters-in-law had a blast cheering on their husbands Benji Madden and Joel Madden at Good Charlotte's Oct. 3 concert at Poppy LA. Not only did the show serve as a launch party for Veeps All Access, a subscription service for live concerts co-founded by the Madden twins, but it was also a family affair with Cameron, Nicole and The Simple Life alum's little sister Sofia Richie all rockin' out in the crowd.
Other notable attendees at the star-studded bash included Orville Peck, Reggie Watts, Chase Atlantic and Matthew Koma.
"Live footage of Joel asking every musical icon EXCEPT for me if they're ready to go off," Nicole hilariously captioned an Instagram Story video of the singer—with whom she shares daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14—talking to the audience. She jokingly added in another post of her husband's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" performance, "I love songs about me."
Nicole also had some fun with Cameron and Benji during their parents' night out. When the couple, who are parents to 3-year-old daughter Raddix, were posing for pictures together, she jumped in and photobombed their snap.
And though Cameron and Benji weren't initially set up by Nicole and Joel, they found themselves falling in love at first sight thanks to the couple. As the Charlie's Angels star recalled of her first meeting with her now-husband, "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘He's hot, I haven't seen him before.'"
"But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special,'" she shared in a 2021 episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. "'You're the guy. You're the hidden gem in my life.'"
