Inside Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie's Double Date With Their Husbands Benji Madden and Joel Madden

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie made it a double date night when they stepped out to support their husbands Benji and Joel Madden's latest musical endeavor. See photos of their rockin' outing.

Watch: Cameron Diaz REACTS to TMI Question From Nicole Richie

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie just wanna live.

In fact, the sisters-in-law had a blast cheering on their husbands Benji Madden and Joel Madden at Good Charlotte's Oct. 3 concert at Poppy LA. Not only did the show serve as a launch party for Veeps All Access, a subscription service for live concerts co-founded by the Madden twins, but it was also a family affair with Cameron, Nicole and The Simple Life alum's little sister Sofia Richie all rockin' out in the crowd.

Other notable attendees at the star-studded bash included Orville Peck, Reggie WattsChase Atlantic and Matthew Koma.

"Live footage of Joel asking every musical icon EXCEPT for me if they're ready to go off," Nicole hilariously captioned an Instagram Story video of the singer—with whom she shares daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14—talking to the audience. She jokingly added in another post of her husband's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" performance, "I love songs about me."

photos
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Cutest Couple Moments

Nicole also had some fun with Cameron and Benji during their parents' night out. When the couple, who are parents to 3-year-old daughter Raddix, were posing for pictures together, she jumped in and photobombed their snap.

 

Jordan Kelsey Knight

And though Cameron and Benji weren't initially set up by Nicole and Joel, they found themselves falling in love at first sight thanks to the couple. As the Charlie's Angels star recalled of her first meeting with her now-husband, "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘He's hot, I haven't seen him before.'"

"But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special,'" she shared in a 2021 episode of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. "'You're the guy. You're the hidden gem in my life.'"

To see their double date with Nicole and Joel, keep reading.

Jordan Kelsey Knight

Family Affair

Joel Madden and Benji Madden's launch party for Veeps All Access, a Live Nation-affiliated subscription service for live concerts, was a family affair—with Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz and Sofia Richie joining in on the fun.

Jordan Kelsey Knight

The Simple Life

Nicole and Joel—who are parents to daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14—got cozy on the red carpet.

Jordan Kelsey Knight

There's Something About This Couple

Cameron and Benji, who share 3-year-old daughter Raddix, donned matching black for their parents' night out.

Jordan Kelsey Knight

Double Date

Cameron and Nicole were all smiles during their double date with husbands Benji and Joel at Poppy LA.

Jordan Kelsey Knight

Rock On

Nicole and her sister Sofia rocked out as Joel and Benji performed with Good Charlotte.

Jordan Kelsey Knight

Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous

Joel and Benji caught up with Orville Peck at the star-studded bash.

Jordan Kelsey Knight

Backstage Pass

The Madden twins posed for photos with their bandmates Bill Martin, Paul Thomas and Dean Butterworth before hitting the stage.

