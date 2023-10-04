Inside Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie's Double Date With Their Husbands Benji Madden and Joel Madden

Watch : Cameron Diaz REACTS to TMI Question From Nicole Richie

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie just wanna live.

In fact, the sisters-in-law had a blast cheering on their husbands Benji Madden and Joel Madden at Good Charlotte's Oct. 3 concert at Poppy LA. Not only did the show serve as a launch party for Veeps All Access, a subscription service for live concerts co-founded by the Madden twins, but it was also a family affair with Cameron, Nicole and The Simple Life alum's little sister Sofia Richie all rockin' out in the crowd.

Other notable attendees at the star-studded bash included Orville Peck, Reggie Watts, Chase Atlantic and Matthew Koma.

"Live footage of Joel asking every musical icon EXCEPT for me if they're ready to go off," Nicole hilariously captioned an Instagram Story video of the singer—with whom she shares daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 14—talking to the audience. She jokingly added in another post of her husband's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" performance, "I love songs about me."