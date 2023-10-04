You’ll Be Stupefied to Learn How Much Money Harry Potter Background Actress Made on the Movies

Watch : Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Aka Ginny Is Pregnant!

Slytherin to the chamber of secrets for this paycheck confession.

English actress Samantha Clinch recently shared how much she got paid for her background work in the Harry Potter films, before she made the jump to her speaking role as Eloise Midgen in The Prisoner of Azkaban and The Goblet of Fire.

"For context, in The Goblet of Fire, Daniel Radcliffe got paid $11 million—that's 9 and a half million pounds," she alleged in an Oct. 1 TikTok video. "Now, for context, we would do 12 hour days. Big 12 hour days."

As for what those days looked like? "We would be called for breakfast to be in the holding area outside set for 5:30 a.m. in the morning," she shared. "Then be leaving at rush hour and be on the bus in like heavy, heavy traffic."

She then dropped the bombshell, saying she was paid 35 pounds a day, which translates to roughly $43, as a background actor. "That's 2.5 pounds an hour," she said. "That's chaos."