The Real Housewives of Miami's Spicy Season 6 Trailer Will Make You Feel the Heat

From marriage troubles and health scares to epic fights, watch the shocking Real Housewives of Miami season six trailer to see all the drama still to come.

The Real Housewives of Miami never fail to bring the heat.

Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen—along with returning friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton—are back and spicier than ever in the new trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming sixth season. And while the first look teases sex toy parties, tropical trips and more good times, the ladies are also facing some of the hardest moments in their lives.

In fact, Adriana reveals Alexia and husband Todd Nepola are "having some financial issues" and as a result, must make a quick move. As Alexia explains in the clip, "We have to be out of our apartment in 15 days."

Meanwhile, Lisa is still dealing with her nasty divorce from estranged husband Lenny Hochstein, who quickly moved on with his new girlfriend following their split last season.

"The police just came to my house," Lisa tells her costars before sobbing and wondering, "I don't know what I did to deserve this."

For Guerdy, the event planner reveals a life-changing diagnosis to the cast: "I have breast cancer." The ladies rally around her with Adriana replying, "It's time for us to be there for you," and Julia promising, "You will have all of us next to you."

Another Housewife dealing with a cancer scare in her family is Julia, whose wife Martina Navratilova is battling breast and throat cancer, further complicating problems in their marriage.

As Martina tells Julia, "Last treatment was three days ago and not a peep out of you. You forgot." 

But amid the individual struggles the Housewives are facing, there is no shortage of feuding. Including from Guerdy and Larsa, with the preview teasing an explosive fight. "I told her, she's denying I told her," Guerdy tells the group of Larsa. "Pathological liar. You lie about everything!"

The trailer ends with an epic showdown between Lisa and Kiki, who yell endlessly back and forth at each other, "Shut the f--k up! You shut the f--k up!"

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

See everything to come in the preview above.

The Real Housewives of Miami returns Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 9 p.m. on Bravo with episodes available to stream next day on Peacock. Keep reading to see the fierce season six cast photos and to learn more about the new season.

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Guerdy Abraira

Guerdy learns that life never goes as planned after she’s diagnosed with breast cancer and has to face the possibility of chemotherapy. As she leans on Russell and her friends for their support, Guerdy realizes some friendships are not as trustworthy and strong as she thought. 

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Lisa Hochstein

Lisa struggles to be the best parent she can while dealing with a tumultuous divorce with her soon-to-be ex-husband. While Lisa works to build a fresh start, complicating her efforts are innuendos from the ladies questioning how she’s handling it all.  

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Julia Lemigova

Julia’s main goal is to live life to the fullest as her wife, Martina Navratilova, beat the odds after battling two cancers. She has a new outlook on life as she still manages the farm, returns to the runway and challenges herself to even learn opera, but will an ongoing rift with Marysol rain on her parade?  

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Dr. Nicole Martin

Dr. Nicole is still in a whirlwind from her engagement and is looking to expand her family with Anthony. Although the group may have other ideas about her life plan, she’s in no rush to race down the aisle. Meanwhile, Nicole is still trying to nurture her bond with her dad after he shares some jaw-dropping news about his own family expansion. With the purchase of a new home and yacht to park out front, her family is growing in many ways.  

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Marysol Patton

Marysol continues to bring the party and with her bestie Alexia by her side, they both get caught up in accusations and drama with Julia, Adriana and more. 

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Adriana de Moura

Adriana is in hopes of returning to her old self as she continues to make new music, date and try out therapy, but will stumbling upon some gossip surrounding Alexia and Todd’s financials hinder her pursuits?   

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Alexia Nepola

Alexia battles rumors that there’s “trouble in paradise” with her marriage to Todd while doing everything in her power to help Frankie grow more independent. However, when Todd springs the news that they must unexpectedly move, Alexia worries how this will change her family dynamic. 

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Larsa Pippen

There is a new romantic team in town – Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan! To the dismay of some in the group, these two lovebirds spend every moment they can together, but will family approval ultimately put a strain on the two?  

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Kiki Barth

Kiki is still the friend that everyone finds comfort in turning to for a good laugh and an even better time.  

