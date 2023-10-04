The Real Housewives of Miami's Spicy Season 6 Trailer Will Make You Feel the Heat

Watch : RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Nasty Divorce: Full Recap

The Real Housewives of Miami never fail to bring the heat.

Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen—along with returning friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton—are back and spicier than ever in the new trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming sixth season. And while the first look teases sex toy parties, tropical trips and more good times, the ladies are also facing some of the hardest moments in their lives.

In fact, Adriana reveals Alexia and husband Todd Nepola are "having some financial issues" and as a result, must make a quick move. As Alexia explains in the clip, "We have to be out of our apartment in 15 days."

Meanwhile, Lisa is still dealing with her nasty divorce from estranged husband Lenny Hochstein, who quickly moved on with his new girlfriend following their split last season.

"The police just came to my house," Lisa tells her costars before sobbing and wondering, "I don't know what I did to deserve this."