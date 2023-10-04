The Real Housewives of Miami's Spicy Season 6 Trailer Will Make You Feel the Heat

The Real Housewives of Miami never fail to bring the heat.
Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen—along with returning friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton—are back and spicier than ever in the new trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming sixth season. And while the first look teases sex toy parties, tropical trips and more good times, the ladies are also facing some of the hardest moments in their lives.
In fact, Adriana reveals Alexia and husband Todd Nepola are "having some financial issues" and as a result, must make a quick move. As Alexia explains in the clip, "We have to be out of our apartment in 15 days."
Meanwhile, Lisa is still dealing with her nasty divorce from estranged husband Lenny Hochstein, who quickly moved on with his new girlfriend following their split last season.
"The police just came to my house," Lisa tells her costars before sobbing and wondering, "I don't know what I did to deserve this."
For Guerdy, the event planner reveals a life-changing diagnosis to the cast: "I have breast cancer." The ladies rally around her with Adriana replying, "It's time for us to be there for you," and Julia promising, "You will have all of us next to you."
Another Housewife dealing with a cancer scare in her family is Julia, whose wife Martina Navratilova is battling breast and throat cancer, further complicating problems in their marriage.
As Martina tells Julia, "Last treatment was three days ago and not a peep out of you. You forgot."
But amid the individual struggles the Housewives are facing, there is no shortage of feuding. Including from Guerdy and Larsa, with the preview teasing an explosive fight. "I told her, she's denying I told her," Guerdy tells the group of Larsa. "Pathological liar. You lie about everything!"
The trailer ends with an epic showdown between Lisa and Kiki, who yell endlessly back and forth at each other, "Shut the f--k up! You shut the f--k up!"
See everything to come in the preview above.
The Real Housewives of Miami returns Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 9 p.m. on Bravo with episodes available to stream next day on Peacock. Keep reading to see the fierce season six cast photos and to learn more about the new season.
