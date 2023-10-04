Bachelor Nation's Colton Underwood and Becca Tilley Praise Gabby Windey After She Comes Out

Watch : Hayley Kiyoko & Bachelor Nation's Becca Tilley CONFIRM Romance

Bachelor Nation is proud to have another member of the LGBTQ+ community in their ranks.

Colton Underwood and Becca Tilley had nothing but kind words for Gabby Windey after The Bachelorette alum and her girlfriend Robby Hoffman recently went public with their romance.

"I'm super proud and excited for her," Colton exclusively told E! News at the Pickle! For Purpose Celebrity Pickleball Tournament, a Sept. 30 fundraiser in support of The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation's efforts to provide mental health resources for student athletes. "I'm just extremely proud of anybody from that franchise or any of the TV and reality world that gets to live their truth."

Having led a season of The Bachelor in 2019 before coming out as gay two years later, Colton—who is now married to Jordan C. Brown—said he understands exactly what Gabby is "going through."

"I know it's challenging going through a show like that with just the pressures of America rooting for a relationship without being in it," he continued, adding that it's "really important" for queer people to be visible in the world.