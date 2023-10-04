Bachelor Nation's Colton Underwood and Becca Tilley Praise Gabby Windey After She Comes Out

Bachelor Nation is proud to have another member of the LGBTQ+ community in their ranks.
Colton Underwood and Becca Tilley had nothing but kind words for Gabby Windey after The Bachelorette alum and her girlfriend Robby Hoffman recently went public with their romance.
"I'm super proud and excited for her," Colton exclusively told E! News at the Pickle! For Purpose Celebrity Pickleball Tournament, a Sept. 30 fundraiser in support of The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation's efforts to provide mental health resources for student athletes. "I'm just extremely proud of anybody from that franchise or any of the TV and reality world that gets to live their truth."
Having led a season of The Bachelor in 2019 before coming out as gay two years later, Colton—who is now married to Jordan C. Brown—said he understands exactly what Gabby is "going through."
"I know it's challenging going through a show like that with just the pressures of America rooting for a relationship without being in it," he continued, adding that it's "really important" for queer people to be visible in the world.
It's a sentiment shared by Becca, who appeared on both Chris Soules and Ben Higgins' seasons of The Bachelor in 2015 and 2016, respectively, before finding love with singer Hayley Kiyoko years later.
"Having Colton and Gabby in the same place gives everyone a little more comfort, you know?" she said in a separate interview with E! News at the event. "It makes me so happy—outside of Bachelor Nation, in Bachelor Nation—people feeling comfortable to be able to love who they love and let themselves have connections with people that maybe they didn't expect to have."
She continued, "Being able to feel brave enough and safe enough to do it is so important. I'm so glad that we're part of that conversation."
In fact, Becca said she and Gabby had a "sweet" online exchange after the Dancing With the Stars alum opened up about her relationship with Robby, a comedian, during an August appearance on The View.
"When she came out, I did reach out to her and I said, 'I'm so happy for you. Congratulations,'" the Scrubbing In podcast host recalled. "And she said something along the lines of, 'You've paved the way, Becca. Thank you.'"