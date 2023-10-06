Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: The Complete List of Winners

Shakira, Karol G and Bad Bunny are among the singers nominated for big honors at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023, airing on Telemundo and Peacock Oct. 5. Read on for the full list of winners.

Peso Pluma won't be celebrating solo at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023.

The "Ella Baila Sola" singer is heading into the award show with 21 nominations, the most of any artist this year. But he's not the only one being recognized at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., on Oct. 5. The Billboard Latin Music Awards—airing live on Telemundo and Peacock—is also set to be a big night for Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, who follow in second place with 15 nods each.

Bad Bunny—who made his romance with Kendall Jenner Gucci official over the weekend—is nominated in categories including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year. But Karol G may give him a run for his money, as she's also up in all three major categories and is the most-nominated female artist of the evening with 13 nods.

And for the Colombian singer, the stage is her "happiest place ever" as she aims to inspire through her music.

"Everything is about self-love and confidence, being strong in any situation," Karol G, 32, exclusively told E! News in 2021. "I want fans to see that I am a real, normal person like them. I go through big and strong situations in my life too but it all depends on you and your attitude in life."

This year, her talents don't lie as she's up for five awards for her fiery collaboration with Shakira, titled "TQG," about leaving their exes.

So, who is taking home the trophies at the Billboard Latin Music Awards? Read on for the list of winners.

Artist of the Year: 

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Karol G

Peso Pluma

 

Artist of the Year, New: 

Bizarrap

Chino Pacas

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

Yng Lvcas

 

Tour of the Year: 

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Grupo Firme

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

 

Crossover Artist of the Year: 

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Maître Gims

Marshmello

Sean Paul

 

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Grupp Frontera

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52"

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

WINNER: Manuel Turizo, "La Bachata"

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, "La Bebe"

 

Hot Latin Song of the Year: 

WINNER: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Bebe Dame"

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, "un X100to"

Karol G & Shakira, "TQG"

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, "La Bebe"

 

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: 

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Bebe Dame"

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, "un X100to"

Karol G & Shakira, "TQG"

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, "La Bebe"

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: 

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Grupo Marca Registrada

Yahritza y Su Esencia

 

Latin Airplay Song of the Year: 

Bizarrap & Shakira, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"

Manuel Turizo, "La Bachata"

Shakira & Ozuna, "Monotonía"

Yandel & Feid, "Yandel 150"

Karol G & Shakira, "TQG"

Sales Song of the Year:

WINNER: Bad Bunny, "Tití Me Preguntó"

Bizarrap & Shakira, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Bebe Dame"

Karol G & Shakira, "TQG"

 

Streaming Song of the Year:

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Bebe Dame"

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, "un X100to"

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, "PRC"

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, "La Bebe"

 

Top Latin Album of the Year: 

Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

WINNER: Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Peso Pluma, Génesis

Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: 

Bad Bunny

Ivan Cornejo

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: 

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Yuridia

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Aventura

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Marca Registrada

Maná

 

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo: 

Becky G

Enrique Iglesias

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

 

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Camila

Enanitos Verdes

Maná

Piso 21

Reik

 

Latin Pop Song of the Year: 

Bizarrap & Shakira, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"

Karol G & Shakira, "TQG"

Maluma, "Junio"

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, "Beso"

Sebastián Yatra, "Una Noche Sin Pensar"

 

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera

Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy

Piso 21, 777

Selena, Moonchild Mixes

Tini, Cupido 

 

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Elvis Crespo

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

 

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Los Ángeles Azules

Monchy & Alexandra

 

Tropical Song of the Year:

Manuel Turizo, "La Bachata"

Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, "El Merengue"

Rosalía, "Despechá"

Romeo Santos & Rosalía, "El Pañuelo"

Shakira & Ozuna, "Monotonía" 

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Carin León

Junior H

Ivan Cornejo

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

 

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

La Maquinaria Norteña

 

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Carin León & Grupo Frontera, "Que Vuelvas"

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Bebe Dame"

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, "un X100to"

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, "PRC"

  

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Eslabon Armado, Desvelado

Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.

Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

Peso Pluma, Génesis

 

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Feid

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

 

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Cartel de Santa

Mambo Kingz

The Rudeboyz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

 

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, "Party"

Bad Bunny, "Tití Me Preguntó"

Bizarrap & Quevedo, "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52"

Yandel & Feid, "Yandel 150"

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, "La Bebe"

 

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, LLNM2

Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN

Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

 

Songwriter of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Edgar ‘Edge' Barrera

MAG

Pedro Tovar

Peso Pluma

See all the stars at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023:

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Bad Bunny

Marshmello

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Paris Hilton

Grupo Frontera

Farruko

Bomba Estereo

Grupo Marca Registrada

Gale

Nathy Peluso

Chiquis Rivera

Yuri Lamasbella

Justin Quiles

Nicki Nicole

Leila Cobo

Kunno

Aleyda Ortiz

Beta Mejia

Nicole Suarez

Yaritza Medina

Verónica Bastos

Natalie Vértiz

Giselle Blondet

Mar Solis

Vanessa Hauc

Adriana de Moura

Guerdy Abraira

Magdelys Savigne and Elizabeth Rodriguez of Okan

