Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: The Complete List of Winners

Peso Pluma won't be celebrating solo at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023.

The "Ella Baila Sola" singer is heading into the award show with 21 nominations, the most of any artist this year. But he's not the only one being recognized at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., on Oct. 5. The Billboard Latin Music Awards—airing live on Telemundo and Peacock—is also set to be a big night for Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, who follow in second place with 15 nods each.

Bad Bunny—who made his romance with Kendall Jenner Gucci official over the weekend—is nominated in categories including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year. But Karol G may give him a run for his money, as she's also up in all three major categories and is the most-nominated female artist of the evening with 13 nods.

And for the Colombian singer, the stage is her "happiest place ever" as she aims to inspire through her music.

"Everything is about self-love and confidence, being strong in any situation," Karol G, 32, exclusively told E! News in 2021. "I want fans to see that I am a real, normal person like them. I go through big and strong situations in my life too but it all depends on you and your attitude in life."