Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: The Complete List of Winners

Peso Pluma won't be celebrating solo at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023.
The "Ella Baila Sola" singer is heading into the award show with 21 nominations, the most of any artist this year. But he's not the only one being recognized at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., on Oct. 5. The Billboard Latin Music Awards—airing live on Telemundo and Peacock—is also set to be a big night for Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, who follow in second place with 15 nods each.
Bad Bunny—who made his romance with Kendall Jenner Gucci official over the weekend—is nominated in categories including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year. But Karol G may give him a run for his money, as she's also up in all three major categories and is the most-nominated female artist of the evening with 13 nods.
And for the Colombian singer, the stage is her "happiest place ever" as she aims to inspire through her music.
"Everything is about self-love and confidence, being strong in any situation," Karol G, 32, exclusively told E! News in 2021. "I want fans to see that I am a real, normal person like them. I go through big and strong situations in my life too but it all depends on you and your attitude in life."
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Karol G
Peso Pluma
Artist of the Year, New:
Bizarrap
Chino Pacas
Grupo Frontera
Peso Pluma
Yng Lvcas
Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Grupo Firme
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Justin Timberlake
Lil Jon
Maître Gims
Marshmello
Sean Paul
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Feid
Karol G
Peso Pluma
Grupp Frontera
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
Bizarrap & Quevedo, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52"
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"
WINNER: Manuel Turizo, "La Bachata"
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, "La Bebe"
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
WINNER: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Bebe Dame"
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, "un X100to"
Karol G & Shakira, "TQG"
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, "La Bebe"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Bebe Dame"
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, "un X100to"
Karol G & Shakira, "TQG"
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, "La Bebe"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Feid
Junior H
Natanael Cano
Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira
Young Miko
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Grupo Marca Registrada
Yahritza y Su Esencia
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Bizarrap & Shakira, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"
Manuel Turizo, "La Bachata"
Shakira & Ozuna, "Monotonía"
Yandel & Feid, "Yandel 150"
Karol G & Shakira, "TQG"
Sales Song of the Year:
WINNER: Bad Bunny, "Tití Me Preguntó"
Bizarrap & Shakira, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Bebe Dame"
Karol G & Shakira, "TQG"
Streaming Song of the Year:
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Bebe Dame"
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, "un X100to"
Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, "PRC"
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, "La Bebe"
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
WINNER: Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Peso Pluma, Génesis
Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Ivan Cornejo
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Yuridia
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Marca Registrada
Maná
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Becky G
Enrique Iglesias
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Camila
Enanitos Verdes
Maná
Piso 21
Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Bizarrap & Shakira, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"
Karol G & Shakira, "TQG"
Maluma, "Junio"
Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, "Beso"
Sebastián Yatra, "Una Noche Sin Pensar"
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera
Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy
Piso 21, 777
Selena, Moonchild Mixes
Tini, Cupido
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Elvis Crespo
Luis Figueroa
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Los Ángeles Azules
Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year:
Manuel Turizo, "La Bachata"
Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, "El Merengue"
Rosalía, "Despechá"
Romeo Santos & Rosalía, "El Pañuelo"
Shakira & Ozuna, "Monotonía"
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Carin León
Junior H
Ivan Cornejo
Natanael Cano
Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
La Maquinaria Norteña
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Carin León & Grupo Frontera, "Que Vuelvas"
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, "Ella Baila Sola"
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, "Bebe Dame"
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, "un X100to"
Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, "PRC"
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Eslabon Armado, Desvelado
Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.
Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
Peso Pluma, Génesis
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Feid
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Cartel de Santa
Mambo Kingz
The Rudeboyz
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, "Party"
Bad Bunny, "Tití Me Preguntó"
Bizarrap & Quevedo, "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52"
Yandel & Feid, "Yandel 150"
Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, "La Bebe"
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Anuel AA, LLNM2
Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN
Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
Songwriter of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Edgar ‘Edge' Barrera
MAG
Pedro Tovar
Peso Pluma
