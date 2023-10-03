See Jacob Elordi's Full Elvis Presley Transformation in New Priscilla Trailer

Jacob Elordi is stepping into Elvis Presley's blue suede shoes.
The Euphoria actor stars as the legendary King of Rock ‘n' Roll in Priscilla, the upcoming biopic from Oscar-winning director and screenwriter Sofia Coppola. And as seen in the movie's new trailer, released on Oct. 3, the 26-year-old has Elvis' deep southern drawl down pat as he gets completely stuck on Cailee Spaeny's Priscilla Presley.
"I happen to be very fond of your daughter," he tells Priscilla's father, played by Ari Cohen, in the teaser. "She's much more mature of her age. You don't have to worry about her."
Based on Priscilla's real-life 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the movie centers "the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage," according a synopsis from production company A24.
But for Jacob, what resonated with him the most about the film was the chemistry Elvis and Priscilla had throughout their relationship.
"I think the most impressive thing to me about the story is the scale of this love and the power of this love," he told the press during the Priscilla's premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September. "The fact that, to this day, even though he's not here, when you see Priscilla and talk to her, you can still feel the love for Elvis."
Jacob continued, "It's true and it's undying, and that to me is beautiful."
As for Priscilla's reaction to the film? While the 78-year-old—who shared her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley with Elvis—admitted that it was "very difficult" to watch her life play out on the silver screen, she recently gave it her stamp of approval.
"Sofia did an amazing job," she shared at the Venice Film Festival. "She did her homework."
Priscilla is out in theaters Nov. 3.