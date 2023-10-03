See Jacob Elordi's Full Elvis Presley Transformation in New Priscilla Trailer

Watch : What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi is stepping into Elvis Presley's blue suede shoes.

The Euphoria actor stars as the legendary King of Rock ‘n' Roll in Priscilla, the upcoming biopic from Oscar-winning director and screenwriter Sofia Coppola. And as seen in the movie's new trailer, released on Oct. 3, the 26-year-old has Elvis' deep southern drawl down pat as he gets completely stuck on Cailee Spaeny's Priscilla Presley.

"I happen to be very fond of your daughter," he tells Priscilla's father, played by Ari Cohen, in the teaser. "She's much more mature of her age. You don't have to worry about her."

Based on Priscilla's real-life 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the movie centers "the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage," according a synopsis from production company A24.

But for Jacob, what resonated with him the most about the film was the chemistry Elvis and Priscilla had throughout their relationship.