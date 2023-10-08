Hilary Duff Shares How She Learned to Love Her Body

Watch : Hilary Duff Recalls Struggle to Break Away From Lizzie McGuire

Hey now, Hilary Duff's approach to self-love is what dreams are made of.

"When everyone in my household is happy, that's when I feel the most confident," the How I Met Your Father star told E! News in an exclusive interview while promoting her partnership with the vitamin and supplement brand OLLY. "And, to be honest, when I'm working. I love my job, too. I love what I do and that's a huge boost, to be feeling confident in the workspace, but also, when my whole household is thriving, that makes me feel great, too. You feel Superwoman powers when everyone's had a great day."

The former Disney Channel darling is mom to daughters Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 2, with husband Matthew Koma, and her 11-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie with ex Mike Comrie.

While striking that balance between her home life and professional commitments takes "a lot of work," Duff said, her evolved approach to fitness has helped her maintain a routine.