Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Hilary Duff is coming clean about some of the personal struggles she faced growing up in the spotlight.
While some may have thought the Lizzie McGuire star had it all, the actress admitted that she struggled with body image during her teenage years.
"I struggled a little bit when I was 18 or 19 with food. And wanting to fit into this ‘image' of a girl who is not me. But that was such a long time ago," Hilary shared with BYRDIE. "Honestly, I feel like I'm in the same five- to 10-pound struggle as most other women out there. Sometimes I'm crushing it and feeling great, and other times I'm like, ugh."
She continued, "I love to cook and, honestly, being a mom and being consistently busy helps keep my priorities straight."
In the candid interview, the Younger star also opened up about why fitness is so important to her. While it certainly has physical benefits, Hilary explained that it's so much more than that.
"Obviously I want to be in shape, but I think working out is more of a mental health thing for me. Just to be outside—I hike a lot; I swim a lot," she shared with the publication. "And then training, doing weights and feeling strong, getting those endorphins pumping through your body is really important for your happiness."
Hilary added, "I work out a lot. Obviously, I want to be fit, but I'm 5'2'' and I'm definitely not a ‘skinny girl.' I'm a healthy girl. I always feel really empowered by what my body can do—having babies, getting pregnant, or swinging Luca around. He's like 45 pounds, and I'm dangling him by his ankles and chasing him all around. So I'm so grateful that I'm strong and my body's there for me."
Later this year, Hilary will welcome a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma. And while her second pregnancy has been "hard as hell," the talented actress is at peace with herself physically and mentally.
"Image is something we're all very aware of because it's constantly being talked about, which is a little bit disappointing, and then also helps you be very in tune with yourself—your behavior, your body, and your happiness," she shared. "I really feel like I have a healthy relationship with myself, where I know when I'm being ‘bad' or I know when I'm being really ‘good' health-wise, and both are necessary for me as part of my lifestyle and happiness, to have balance. I really try to treat my body well. And my mind. And try to have a healthy outlook on [the public scrutiny]."
Hilary added, "I'm the only one that can control my relationship with myself, and I want to constantly be in control of it, you know? Whatever ‘it' is."