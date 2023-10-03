See Kim Kardashian’s Steamy Thirst Trap in Tiny Gucci Bra

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Her "Ultimate Celebrity Crush"

Diamond bras are a girl's best friend

Kim Kardashian took to social media to share a set of selfies that left little to the imagination, as her outfit consisted of a very tiny crystal Gucci bralette.

In the Oct. 2 Instagram photos, the SKIMS founder stunned in the silver bra as she stared into the camera. A second snap showed Kim taking a selfie with her phone in the frame, wearing an unbuttoned Gucci jacket that loosely hung off her shoulders along with matching pants.

Rounding out the sultry pics? A body shot of Kim, 42, leaning against a couch showing off the silk set, the dazzling bra and her lean abs.

She captioned the steamy photo shoot, "It's all Gucci."

Kim's latest thirst trap comes on the heels of sparking romance rumors with Odell Beckham Jr., after reports of the two hanging out together surfaced in September.

"Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," sources told E! News Sept. 20. "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."