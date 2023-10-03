See Kim Kardashian’s Steamy Thirst Trap in Tiny Gucci Bra

Diamond bras are a girl's best friend
Kim Kardashian took to social media to share a set of selfies that left little to the imagination, as her outfit consisted of a very tiny crystal Gucci bralette.
In the Oct. 2 Instagram photos, the SKIMS founder stunned in the silver bra as she stared into the camera. A second snap showed Kim taking a selfie with her phone in the frame, wearing an unbuttoned Gucci jacket that loosely hung off her shoulders along with matching pants.
Rounding out the sultry pics? A body shot of Kim, 42, leaning against a couch showing off the silk set, the dazzling bra and her lean abs.
She captioned the steamy photo shoot, "It's all Gucci."
Kim's latest thirst trap comes on the heels of sparking romance rumors with Odell Beckham Jr., after reports of the two hanging out together surfaced in September.
"Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," sources told E! News Sept. 20. "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."
And furthermore, neither Kim nor Odell have publicly commented on their relationship status.
But Kim—who is mom to kids North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West—has been vocal about wanting to stay in her single girl era following her 2022 split from Pete Davidson—bible.
"I'm not looking for anything," she explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2022. "I think I just really need to be by myself and focus on finishing law school and my kids."
Fast-forward to the season three finale of The Kardashians in July, when Kim confirmed she was prioritizing motherhood and her businesses.
"There's been a lot of personal drama, a lot of stress, a lot of happy times," she recalled, per Daily Mail. "I creative directed the Dolce & Gabanna show, I continued to build SKIMS and I managed to stay single!"
So, regardless of a relationship status, Kim has a full plate—one that is currently fulfilling enough as is.
"Those that don't believe in magic will never find it," she added. "There's a lot of magic that has happened in my life. People always ask, 'How did you do this?' And I'm just like, 'A little bit of magic played a role in that, too."
To keep up with the love lives of all the Kardashian-Jenner family members, read on.