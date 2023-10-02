Joseph Baena Channels Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger While Competing in His First Triathlon

Watch : Would Arnold Schwarzenegger EVER Do Reality TV? Joseph Baena says...

Joseph Baena is saying Hasta la vista, baby to his first triathlon.

The Dancing with the Stars alum put his endurance to the test in honor of his 26th birthday as he competed in the Malibu Triathlon. And not only is Joseph's recent accomplishment further proof he's following in his father and fellow fitness guru Arnold Schwarzenegger's footsteps, his post-race photo bears a striking resemblance to the Terminator star.

"Competed in my first triathlon today!" Joseph wrote on Instagram Oct. 1, alongside a photo of himself flexing while holding a medal. "What a great experience it was to compete with such amazing athletes. With my birthday coming up I wanted to challenge myself in a new way, I feel like I did really well and I'm proud of myself for going the distance. I truly believe that if you have muscles, you should be able to use them."

And that's exactly what the realtor, who turned 26 on Oct .2, did. In a follow up post, Joseph shared a clip of himself running out of the water and across the finish line after completing the beach race.