Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Signature Nude Lip for an Unexpected Color

Watch : Why Jennifer Lopez Is Defending Her New Alcohol Brand

Let's get loud for Jennifer Lopez's new beauty era.

The multihyphenate recently made the bold move to kiss her signature nude lipstick goodbye and opt for a vibrant Barbiecore pink color. While attending the Daytime Beauty Awards on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, J.Lo sported a bright ombré look that consisted of a magenta-lined pout and a pop of fuchsia on the inside of her lips.

And in true Jennifer fashion, no detail went unnoticed as her makeup perfectly matched her ensemble.

For the star-studded event—in which she presented trainer Tracy Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award—the Hustlers actress donned a plunging white halter dress that featured a bouquet of pink florals printed all over the Bach Mai design. She accessorized with hot pink heels and a matching clutch.

The "On the Floor" singer also switch up her trademark hairstyle of loose curls, rocking a sleek updo that was parted in the center.