Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Signature Nude Lip for an Unexpected Color

Let's get loud for Jennifer Lopez's new beauty era.
The multihyphenate recently made the bold move to kiss her signature nude lipstick goodbye and opt for a vibrant Barbiecore pink color. While attending the Daytime Beauty Awards on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, J.Lo sported a bright ombré look that consisted of a magenta-lined pout and a pop of fuchsia on the inside of her lips.
And in true Jennifer fashion, no detail went unnoticed as her makeup perfectly matched her ensemble.
For the star-studded event—in which she presented trainer Tracy Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award—the Hustlers actress donned a plunging white halter dress that featured a bouquet of pink florals printed all over the Bach Mai design. She accessorized with hot pink heels and a matching clutch.
The "On the Floor" singer also switch up her trademark hairstyle of loose curls, rocking a sleek updo that was parted in the center.
While presenting Tracy with a Daytime Beauty Award, Jennifer credited the fitness expert for helping her love herself.
"I've been doing a lot of reflection lately," the Shotgun Wedding actress shared, "revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now."
J.Lo continued, "And I'm reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years, and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed."
It's clear the love is mutual, as Tracy recently praised Jennifer for her dedication to health and wellness.
"This is something people need to understand, Jennifer is so driven from within and she's such a hard worker," Tracy exclusively told E! News in May. "I don't know anyone that has her worth ethic."