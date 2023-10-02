You Don't Wanna Wait to Revisit Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's Private Marriage

Watch : Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorcing

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's love story is coming to an end. The Queen and Slim actress filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek alum on Oct. 2 after four years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

E! News has reached out to reps for both Jodie and Joshua, but has not heard back.

In the years since they tied the knot in 2019, a year after they were first linked romantically, the actors—who share a 3-year-old daughter—have largely kept their family life private. However, they have given the rare glimpse into their life at home. In fact, earlier this year, Joshua gave insight to his and Jodie's dynamic.

"It's pretty spectacular, honestly," he explained to E! News in March. "Mama does love a dress up and I don't mind getting dressed up and standing next to her. But this having a kid thing together is pretty magical."

And while the duo were known to light up a red carpet, the Fringe star made it clear that he was just along for the ride.

"I would say I'm more married to cool than I am cool myself," the 45-year-old added, of being described as one of Hollywood's most stylish couples. "But I'll take the compliment."