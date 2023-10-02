You Don't Wanna Wait to Revisit Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's Private Marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after four years of marriage. Relive their sweetest moments.

Watch: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorcing

Letting go isn't a one-time thing, and it will take doing so over and over to get over this breakup. 

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's love story is coming to an end. The Queen and Slim actress filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek alum on Oct. 2 after four years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

E! News has reached out to reps for both Jodie and Joshua, but has not heard back.

In the years since they tied the knot in 2019, a year after they were first linked romantically, the actors—who share a 3-year-old daughter—have largely kept their family life private. However, they have given the rare glimpse into their life at home. In fact, earlier this year, Joshua gave insight to his and Jodie's dynamic.

"It's pretty spectacular, honestly," he explained to E! News in March. "Mama does love a dress up and I don't mind getting dressed up and standing next to her. But this having a kid thing together is pretty magical."

And while the duo were known to light up a red carpet, the Fringe star made it clear that he was just along for the ride.

"I would say I'm more married to cool than I am cool myself," the 45-year-old added, of being described as one of Hollywood's most stylish couples. "But I'll take the compliment."

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith: Romance Rewind

For her part, Jodie has spoken about her rise to fame in 2019 coinciding with her and Joshua's marriage and the arrival of their first child, and how balancing motherhood and her career has its challenges. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BAFTA via Getty Images

"When I came onto the scene I was secretly married and I was secretly pregnant," the 37-year-old told Bustle at the time. "And that was a story for people. "I think a lot of it was because I was married to a white person. And I was married to a white person who has been in the public eye for decades and you know, has been someone that the tabloids like to talk about."

She continued, "Historically, women have always been asked to choose between being great mothers and great at their careers. Josh has always tried to maintain that I would always have all the support that I needed so that I could do both."

To relive all of Jodie and Joshua's sweetest moments, keep reading. 

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Newlyweds

After tying the knot during a private ceremony in 2019, the Queen & Slim star attended the 2020 BAFTA Awards alongside the Dawson's Creek actor while pregnant with their baby.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Basking in Blue

The couple stunned with their join appearance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Met Gala Magic

Joshua Jackson couldn't take his eyes off Jodie Turner-Smith when the two hit the infamous red steps at the 2022 Met Gala.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

After-Party Fun

The couple turned heads while attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

True Coordination

Joshua and Jodie made sure to match each other perfectly when they attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion and Film Party in February 2023.

Antony Jones/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Queen of the Night

The actress turned heads with her purple ensemble while backstage with the Dr. Death star during the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall. 

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Lotus

Pretty in Pink

Just weeks before their split, the former couple attended the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on Sept. 7 in New York City.

