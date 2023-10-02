You Don't Wanna Wait to Revisit Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's Private Marriage

Letting go isn't a one-time thing, and it will take doing so over and over to get over this breakup.
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's love story is coming to an end. The Queen and Slim actress filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek alum on Oct. 2 after four years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."
In the years since they tied the knot in 2019, a year after they were first linked romantically, the actors—who share a 3-year-old daughter—have largely kept their family life private. However, they have given the rare glimpse into their life at home. In fact, earlier this year, Joshua gave insight to his and Jodie's dynamic.
"It's pretty spectacular, honestly," he explained to E! News in March. "Mama does love a dress up and I don't mind getting dressed up and standing next to her. But this having a kid thing together is pretty magical."
And while the duo were known to light up a red carpet, the Fringe star made it clear that he was just along for the ride.
"I would say I'm more married to cool than I am cool myself," the 45-year-old added, of being described as one of Hollywood's most stylish couples. "But I'll take the compliment."
For her part, Jodie has spoken about her rise to fame in 2019 coinciding with her and Joshua's marriage and the arrival of their first child, and how balancing motherhood and her career has its challenges.
"When I came onto the scene I was secretly married and I was secretly pregnant," the 37-year-old told Bustle at the time. "And that was a story for people. "I think a lot of it was because I was married to a white person. And I was married to a white person who has been in the public eye for decades and you know, has been someone that the tabloids like to talk about."
She continued, "Historically, women have always been asked to choose between being great mothers and great at their careers. Josh has always tried to maintain that I would always have all the support that I needed so that I could do both."
