Joshua Jackson Details His Biggest Lesson About Fatherhood

Joshua Jackson's secret to parenting? You just roll with it.

The Dawson's Creek alum, who shares daughter Janie, 2, with wife Jodie Turner-Smith, reflected on his first few years of parenthood while on the red carpet for the Heroes Gala Benefitting F--- Cancer on Oct. 1, exclusively, telling E! News the biggest lesson he has learned since becoming a dad.

"You don't know anything," Joshua said. "You just don't know anything until you get started. You don't have a choice. You dive right in one way or another."

The Mighty Ducks actor explained that no amount of preparation can adequately prepare a first-time parent, noting, "It doesn't matter how many classes or conversations or helpful aunts or parents, you don't know anything and then you learn everything. The baby teaches you as you go."

He also shared Janie's latest obsession: The end call button—which isn't her dad's favorite.

"The most recent discovery was the hang up button on FaceTime," Joshua confessed. "This is less cool for me because now she just tells me, 'Dada, can't talk now. I'll call you when I wake up.' Click!"

"Yeah, she calls it the bye bye button," he continued. "Yeah, she knows what she wants. She's a boss lady."