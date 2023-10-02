Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Face Off in Playful Bidding War at Charity Event

Watch : Are Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Dating? Here's the Truth…

While on the line of scrimmage, these two found themselves at an impasse.

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady recently got into a light-hearted during the action at REFORM Alliance's Casino Night Event in Atlantic City, E! News has learned. While facing off over a painting, the reality star and former quarterback ultimately agreed to each donate $2 million, promising to decide between themselves who would be able to walk away with the piece of art.

Luckily, George Condo, the artist behind the piece, reportedly offered to create a second piece for whichever of the two left the criminal justice reform fundraiser empty-handed, per People.

Tom and Kim's combined $4 million contributed to the total $24 million REFORM Alliance—co-founded by Jay-Z and co-chaired by Michael Rubin and Meek Mill—ended up raising in support of their mission to, per the organization's website, "transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing."