Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Face Off in Playful Bidding War at Charity Event

While on the line of scrimmage, these two found themselves at an impasse.
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady recently got into a light-hearted during the action at REFORM Alliance's Casino Night Event in Atlantic City, E! News has learned. While facing off over a painting, the reality star and former quarterback ultimately agreed to each donate $2 million, promising to decide between themselves who would be able to walk away with the piece of art.
Luckily, George Condo, the artist behind the piece, reportedly offered to create a second piece for whichever of the two left the criminal justice reform fundraiser empty-handed, per People.
Tom and Kim's combined $4 million contributed to the total $24 million REFORM Alliance—co-founded by Jay-Z and co-chaired by Michael Rubin and Meek Mill—ended up raising in support of their mission to, per the organization's website, "transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing."
The friendly face-off comes months after romance rumors began swirling earlier this year around the NFL star and SKIMS founder after Kim was reported to be looking into buying a vacation home in the Bahamas near Tom's property.
But before their romance could kick-off, a source said the rumors were just a fumble.
"They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News in May. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story, which starts production next month."
But while their romance rumors didn't go the full nine yards, both Kim and Tom—whose divorces from their respective former spouses Kanye West and Gisele Bündchen were finalized and announced, respectively, last fall—their relationship statuses have continued to be a source of interest for fans.
In fact, over the summer, Tom and Irina Shayk turned heads after they both attended Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding in Sardinia in June and were subsequently spotted together in Los Angeles the following month. However, neither party has commented publicly on the rumors.
For her part, Kim was linked to another football player, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at the end of September following reports that the two were hanging out together. However these rumors, too, were quickly intercepted.
"Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," sources told E! News. "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."