Titanic Submersible Movie in the Works 3 Months After OceanGate Titan Tragedy

Watch : James Cameron Speaks Out on Titanic Sub Tragedy

A movie based on the tragic story behind OceanGate's Titan submersible is taking voyage.

The Blackening producer E. Brian Dobbins has teamed up with MindRiot Entertainment to make a fictional film covering the five-day search for the missing sub—which ended when officials determined the watercraft had imploded while diving to the Titanic wreckage, claiming the lives of its five passengers—according to Deadline. Dobbins will produce the project, while MindRiot's Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey have been attached to write the script.

"Our film will not only honor all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today," Keasey said in a statement to the outlet. "Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame. Life is not black and white. It's complicated. There's nuance. Always nuance."