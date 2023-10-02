Anya Taylor-Joy Marries Malcolm McRae in Star-Studded Italy Wedding

Watch : Anya-Taylor Joy Is Here For a "Girl Power" Princess Peach Spin-Off

It's check mate for Anya Taylor-Joy.

The Queen's Gambit star married fiancé Malcolm McRae in a glamorous wedding in Italy over the weekend, according to photos of the festivities, published by Daily Mail Oct. 2. In the snapshots, Anya can be see donning a gorgeous beige gown on the special day, with guests Cara Delevingne and Julia Garner in attendance at the ceremony.

E! News has reached out to reps for Anya and Malcolm and has not yet heard back.

So, just when did Anya meet her match? She debuted her romance with the musician back in May 2021 when they were spotted kissing in New York City. The couple went Instagram official in October of that year, when Malcolm—who performs as part of the rock band More—shared a photo of himself holding hands with the actress and captioned it, "supremely happy."

By July 2022, the pair appeared to be engaged. At the time, Anya, 27, was seen with a ring on that finger during an outing with Malcolm, 29, in Sydney. (She was Down Under while reportedly filming the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.)

For the most part, the Super Mario Bros. star has kept details of her private life just that, but she and Malcolm have occasionally praised each other publicly, including last year when Anya encouraged her followers to get tickets to his band's North American tour alongside HAIM.