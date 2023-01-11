Golden Globes

The Complete List of Winners

Anya Taylor-Joy Shows Rare PDA With Malcolm McRae at 2023 Golden Globes

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae gave fans a glimpse into their private romance by showing some PDA on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. See the photo of the The Menu star and the musician.

Watch: 2023 Golden Globes Fashion Round-Up

A queen and her king.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae put their love on display while on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10. While The Queen's Gambit alum and the musician tend to keep details of their romance private, they weren't afraid to show some PDA as they posed for photographs at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif, holding hands and sharing a kiss.

For the event, Anya wore a yellow Christian Dior gown and completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Meanwhile, Malcolm donned a black suit and finished off his ensemble with a scarf.

The couple were celebrating Anya's Best Actress nomination for her performance in the movie The Menu. The 26-year-old star was joined in her category by Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' Lesley Manville, Babylon's Margot Robbie, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande's Emma Thompson and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh, the latter of whom won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy trophy.

photos
Inside the 2023 Golden Globes After-Party

The award show marked Anya's third Golden Globe nomination. In 2021, she won in the Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture group for her role on The Queen's Gambit and was up in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her work in Emma. that same year.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Anya and Malcolm, who sparked marriage speculation in July, weren't the only couple to turn the Golden Globes into a date night. To see more star-studded pairs, scroll on.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Julia Garner & Mark Foster
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Malcolm McRae & Anya Taylor-Joy
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Julius Tennon & Viola Davis
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Thomas Kail & Michelle Williams
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Angela Bassett & Courtney B. Vance
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Cole Hauser & Cynthia Daniel
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Hannah Bagshawe & Eddie Redmayne
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Glen Powell & Gigi Paris
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Suzy Amis & James Cameron
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Eddie Murphy & Paige Butcher
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Paul Walter Hauser & Amy Boland Hauser
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Nina Senicar & Jay Ellis
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Quentin Tarantino & Daniella Pick
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Paul W. Downs & Lucia Aniello
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Felicitas Rombold & Daniel Brühl
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Colman Domingo & Raul Domingo
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Aleena Miller & Noel Miller
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Cody Ko & Kelsey Kreppel

