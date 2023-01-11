Anya Taylor-Joy Shows Rare PDA With Malcolm McRae at 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : 2023 Golden Globes Fashion Round-Up

A queen and her king.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae put their love on display while on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10. While The Queen's Gambit alum and the musician tend to keep details of their romance private, they weren't afraid to show some PDA as they posed for photographs at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif, holding hands and sharing a kiss.

For the event, Anya wore a yellow Christian Dior gown and completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Meanwhile, Malcolm donned a black suit and finished off his ensemble with a scarf.

The couple were celebrating Anya's Best Actress nomination for her performance in the movie The Menu. The 26-year-old star was joined in her category by Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' Lesley Manville, Babylon's Margot Robbie, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande's Emma Thompson and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh, the latter of whom won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy trophy.