90 Day Fiancé’s Ed and Liz Reveal the Lessons They've Learned After 11-Plus Break Ups

Watch : 90 Day Fiancé: Big Ed and Liz Dish on their Controversial Relationship

Are 90 Day Fiancé stars Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods finally living their happily ever after? All signs point to...yes?

Their breakup during January's Happily Ever After? tell-all marked the duo's 11th split in nearly three years. (Or possibly their 12th—they've lost count at this point, Liz noted.) But what hasn't killed their romance has only made it stronger.

"What has made this round the best round that we've ever had was the therapy that we had," Liz, 31, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We learned how to work on ourselves individually, together, become friends, learn how to be partners together. So we had a lot of help in that."

Credit the producers who invited them to join the collection of franchise couples on 90 Day: The Last Resort for a two-week, therapy-laden relationship bootcamp.

"We had a lot of growth individually," Liz explained at a Sept. 26 premiere party for the 10th season of 90 Day Fiancé. "If you can't grow individually or love yourself as a person, you can't bring that into a relationship."