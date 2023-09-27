Murdaugh Murders: See Bill Pullman Transform Into Alex Murdaugh in Lifetime's Sinister Movie

Watch : Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Wife and Son

Bill Pullman just pulled off a chilling transformation.

The Independence Day actor stars as Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer convicted earlier this year of killing his wife and son, in the newly-released trailer for Lifetime's two-part film Murdaugh Murders: The Movie.

Also starring Lauren Robek, Curtis Tweedie and Donovan Stinson, the movie centers around the events leading up to the brutal slayings of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22—who were found shot to death in June 2021 near the dog kennels at the family's hunting lodge—as well as the subsequent trial against Alex for their murders.

"Ever shot one of these?" Bill's character asks in the trailer, holding up a large rifle. "It is accurate—I can promise you that."

In another scene, he denies his involvement in the crimes during an interrogation with the police: "I wasn't at the kennels."

The teaser also depicts Alex's addiction to substances and Paul's own legal trouble stemming from a 2019 boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.