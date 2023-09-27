Murdaugh Murders: See Bill Pullman Transform Into Alex Murdaugh in Lifetime's Sinister Movie

Bill Pullman just pulled off a chilling transformation.
The Independence Day actor stars as Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer convicted earlier this year of killing his wife and son, in the newly-released trailer for Lifetime's two-part film Murdaugh Murders: The Movie.
Also starring Lauren Robek, Curtis Tweedie and Donovan Stinson, the movie centers around the events leading up to the brutal slayings of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22—who were found shot to death in June 2021 near the dog kennels at the family's hunting lodge—as well as the subsequent trial against Alex for their murders.
"Ever shot one of these?" Bill's character asks in the trailer, holding up a large rifle. "It is accurate—I can promise you that."
In another scene, he denies his involvement in the crimes during an interrogation with the police: "I wasn't at the kennels."
The teaser also depicts Alex's addiction to substances and Paul's own legal trouble stemming from a 2019 boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
Out on Oct. 14 and 15, the movie will premiere seven months after Alex was convicted on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Though the 57-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, he received consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and his youngest son. On Sept. 5, Murdaugh's lawyers filed a motion for a new trial on the grounds of alleged jury tampering, per NBC News. (Read all the bombshells from the real-life trial here.)
To this day, Alex and his only surviving son, Buster, continue to maintain his innocence.
"I don't think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother," Buster said of his father in Fox Nation's The Fall of the House of Murdaugh special last month, sharing that he believes the real killer is still at large. "When I go to bed at night, I have a fear that there is somebody else still out there."
The 27-year-old added of his dad's trial, "I think it was a tilted table from the beginning."
Murdaugh Murders: The Movie premieres on Lifetime Oct. 14, with the second installment of the film airing Oct. 15.