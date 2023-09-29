Toby Keith's Tear-Jerking Speech Ain't Worth Missing at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

Watch : Little Big Town Excited To Host People's Choice Country Awards

Toby Keith is raising his red solo cup!

The legendary country singer took home the prestigious Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28. (See every winner here.)

When accepting the trophy from fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton at the famous Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, the 62-year-old reflected on his decades-long career and the impact he's made on multiple generations.

But before going into detail about his legacy, he began his acceptance speech with a lighthearted joke.

"I bet you never thought y'all'd see me in skinny jeans," Toby, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022, shared. "I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight, he's been riding shot gun with me for a little while now."

The "As Good as I Once Was" singer also praised those closest to him for standing by his side through thick and thin.

"I want to thank my beautiful family that's here," he continued. "A lot of people go in and make a career like this of 30 years."