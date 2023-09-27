Cowgirl Copper Hair: Here's How to Maintain Fall's Trendiest Shade

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've scrolled through beauty TikTok, then you're probably aware of fall's newest hair trend: Cowgirl Copper. Stemming from the coastal cowgirl trend that's also been dominating the fashion world lately, this hair trend has captured the hearts of many (including me) and has created a sea of red among hair salons this season. While red hair has always been reminiscent of fall, this new shade is slightly different, and dare we say, even better. Just imagine: a little bit of caramel, a little red, and a touch of brunette all make up the more muted red tone for this fall.
Now that you have your pumpkin spice latte, Gilmore Girls is on, and you've freshly dyed your hair copper red, it's time to think about maintaining this trendy hair shade. Your colorist (or the box dye, no judgment here) has probably already warned you how high-maintenance this color is. But don't fret, because we're here to help make your fall-inspired hair color last a little longer. If you're up for the commitment, keep scrolling for the best hair products to maintain cowgirl copper hair.
Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate
At-home conditioners and masks can help keep your hair color vibrant and healthy, and this E! approved Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate mask does wonders for damaged or colored hair. With over 3,000 five-star reviews, this hair mask protects against color fade and "repairs hair strength" according to the brand. It also contains a pH-balancing formula that defends against the negative effects of hair coloring and heat tools.
L’Oréal Paris Le Color One Step Toning Hair Gloss
Many colorists recommend scheduling a gloss touch-up every four weeks to maintain your copper shade for as long as possible. But we both know these hair appointments can start getting pricey, so touching up your own gloss at home is another way to keep your red tone fresh. This L'Oréal Paris Le Color One Step Toning hair gloss enhances warm copper tones, boots shine, and deeply conditions in one step. All you need is an extra 15 minutes in the shower, no gloves or mixing needed.
dpHUE Gloss+ Color-Boosting Semi-Permanent Hair Dye & Deep Conditioner
If you're looking for a fresh out-of-the-salon feel, this dpHUE Gloss+ Color-Boosting hair dye and deep conditioner will give you just that. While it is a semi-permanent hair dye that'll freshen up your color with an overall copper tone, it also deeply conditions at the same time. Just leave it on for 3-20 minutes (depending on your desired effect) and rinse thoroughly, no mixing required.
Redken Color Extend Magnetics Shampoo
Even the type of shampoo you use to wash your color-treated hair can make a difference in maintaining your color for as long as possible, and this Redken Color Extend Magnetics shampoo is a tried and true favorite of many shoppers. With a 4.6 star rating on Amazon, shoppers can't enough of this shampoo with one noting they "like that it is sulfate free and does not strip the color out of my hair".
Redken Color Extend Magnetics Conditioner
Number one rule for dyed hair, never forget to condition! This Redken Color Extend Magnetics conditioner is meant to be used right after the shampoo and works just as well to protect color and add shine.
IGK Permanent Color Kit
Using color-depositing masks at home is another way to keep your copper hair vibrant for longer, and this IGK Permanent Color kit in colors Sunset Lover and Copper Cola is a great affordable hair treatment you can do in the comfort of your own home. Its key ingredients are Squalane, Orchid Extract, and Bamboo Extract. The brand also claims it "leaves hair 15x shinier and 88% softer and smoother strands with 40% reduced breakage".
