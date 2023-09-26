Tiger Woods Caddies for 14-Year-Son Charlie at Golf Tournament

When it comes to golf, Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is really getting into the swing of things.
In fact, the 47-year-old pro recently showed his support by serving as the 14-year-old's caddie at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship's Last Chance Regional in Florida.
Charlie won in the boys' 14-15 division—advancing him to the national championships—and he made sure to take some pointers from his dad.
"It's great," the teen told NB3JGNC's Ryan Burr about having Tiger with him on the green. "We just stay in our own little world, and we just take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place. I'll talk about the next tee shot, and he's like, 'No, this is the shot we're gonna focus on. Focus up. This is what we're gonna do.'"
And he wasn't the only one excited to see the 15-time major champion there. Fellow golf dad Shane Croft, whose son Chase also competed in the qualifier, called the day "EPIC."
"Chase was paired with Tiger Woods' son Charlie at the Notah Begay tournament at Mission Inn," he wrote in part of an Instagram post. "Tiger and I were the boys' caddies. Honestly, there is no way to express what this was like. Four hours one on one with Charlie and Tiger was just unreal."
This isn't the first time fans have seen Tiger and Charlie on the course together. The father-son duo also spent time on the green at the 2022 PNC Championship in December.
And Tiger—who shares Charlie and daughter Sam Woods, 16, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren—has spoken about bonding with his son over golf.
"Any time I get a chance to spend time with my son it's always special," he told the Golf Channel in December. "And to do it in a competitive forum for us, the last couple years have been magical."