Tiger Woods Caddies for 14-Year-Son Charlie at Golf Tournament

When it comes to golf, Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is really getting into the swing of things.

In fact, the 47-year-old pro recently showed his support by serving as the 14-year-old's caddie at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship's Last Chance Regional in Florida.

Charlie won in the boys' 14-15 division—advancing him to the national championships—and he made sure to take some pointers from his dad.

"It's great," the teen told NB3JGNC's Ryan Burr about having Tiger with him on the green. "We just stay in our own little world, and we just take it one shot at a time. He puts me in my place. I'll talk about the next tee shot, and he's like, 'No, this is the shot we're gonna focus on. Focus up. This is what we're gonna do.'"

And he wasn't the only one excited to see the 15-time major champion there. Fellow golf dad Shane Croft, whose son Chase also competed in the qualifier, called the day "EPIC."