Phoebe Dynevor Reveals What She Learned From Past Romance With Pete Davidson

Watch : Pete Davidson and "Bridgerton's" Phoebe Dynevor Break Up

Phoebe Dynevor is recalling the ways in which she dealt with off-screen Lady Whistledowns early in her career.

The actress recently looked back on her whirlwind rise to fame following Bridgerton's premiere in late 2020 and her subsequent months-long romance with Pete Davidson. But despite her run-ins with Regency era gossip queens on the Netflix drama, the actress revealed she was unprepared for the level of interest in her personal life IRL.

"It just goes back to being naïve—I didn't think anyone would care," Phoebe told Elle in an interview published Sept. 26. "I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation. There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life."

Phoebe and Pete first sparked romance rumors in early 2021, before confirming their romance with an April date in the English countryside followed by a PDA-filled outing at Wimbledon in July.

But while she tried to carry on as she had before Bridgerton premiered, eventually she realized, for better or worse, this new level of fame had changed her life.