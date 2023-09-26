Peloton's Robin Arzón Wants to Help You Journal Your Way to Your Best Life

Watch : 8 Kardashian Workouts to Satisfy Your New Year Fitness Goals

Ready to achieve your dream life? Get ready to do two things: Journal and hustle.

At least that's what Peloton head instructor Robin Arzón says she did to build her wellness empire and manifest her relationship with her husband, Drew Butler. And now she's helping others to do that with Welcome, Hustler: An Empowerment Journal, a self-care guide to help you become the CEO of your own life.

Yes, the woman famous for her intense-yet-inspiring rides and arduous-yet-aspirational strength classes wants you to slow the eff down and put pen to paper. But Robin, who welcomed her second child in July, knows that's easier said than done.

"I think back to when I was nine or 10 years old," Robin told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I tried 20 times in my life to start a 'Dear Diary' moment, I thought it was going to be like a Judy Blume book or something and it never materialized."

But a decade later, Robin credits the practice—which she admitted to starting "accidentally"—for helping her leave behind her career as a lawyer to pursue her passion for fitness.