Kelsea Ballerini Reveals If She'd Do Outer Banks Cameo With Boyfriend Chase Stokes

Watch : Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

Is Kelsea Ballerini ready for her close-up?

While attending the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, the country singer teased whether or not she'd join boyfriend Chase Strokes on his hit Netflix show Outer Banks.

"You know what, his space is his space and mine is mine," she told E! News on the red carpet, "and being able to show up and support each other just as partners is so beautiful."

When asked if they'd collaborate on a song together, Kelsea had the cheekiest response: "Never say never, I guess."

And although Chase couldn't be the "Penthouse" singer's plus one for the star-studded ceremony, she revealed how he supported her upcoming performance tonight.

"He was at rehearsals," the 30-year-old shared. "It was his first time at the Opry, which was very fun to show him around my home away from home. So, he's here in spirit." (Watch more of Kelsea's interview on E! News, airing at 11 p.m.)