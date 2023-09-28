Exclusive

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals If She'd Do Outer Banks Cameo With Boyfriend Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini teased whether or not she'd join boyfriend Chase Stokes on his hit Netflix series while speaking to E! News at the 2023 People's Choice Country Award.

Watch: Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

Is Kelsea Ballerini ready for her close-up?

While attending the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, the country singer teased whether or not she'd join boyfriend Chase Strokes on his hit Netflix show Outer Banks.

"You know what, his space is his space and mine is mine," she told E! News on the red carpet, "and being able to show up and support each other just as partners is so beautiful."

When asked if they'd collaborate on a song together, Kelsea had the cheekiest response: "Never say never, I guess."

And although Chase couldn't be the "Penthouse" singer's plus one for the star-studded ceremony, she revealed how he supported her upcoming performance tonight.

"He was at rehearsals," the 30-year-old shared. "It was his first time at the Opry, which was very fun to show him around my home away from home. So, he's here in spirit." (Watch more of Kelsea's interview on E! News, airing at 11 p.m.)

But ahead of hitting the stage later this evening, Kelsea—who is one of the most nominated artists at the ceremony—ruled the red carpet in a glitzy little black minidress that featured a sexy backless design, all-over sequin and slightly see-through fabric. (See every fabulous arrival here).

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kelsea's heartwarming insight into her romance with Chase comes one month after she shared how much he means to her.

"It's just nice to feel so supported and seen," she said of the actor on Today in August, adding, "and, yeah, he's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."

But while musician noted that she's happy in her relationship, she's also protective of it. Following her public divorce from her ex-husband Morgan Evans last year, she recently told E! News that she's excited for this new chapter.

"I have no regrets and feel like I left no stone unturned," she said in an exclusive interview with E! on Sept. 11. "I feel ready to turn a new page."

Before Kelsea takes center stage, keep scrolling to see all of the star-studded arrivals at the 2023 People's Choice Country Award.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kane Brown

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Lady A

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Wynonna Judd

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Dan + Shay

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Nikki Garcia

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

The Brothers Osborne

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

HARDY & Lainey Wilson

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Carly Pearce

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Chris Young

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Toby Keith & Tricia Lucus

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Carly Waddell

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman & Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Gabby Barrett

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Jason Tartick

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Lauren Alaina

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Drew Knotts & Tayler Holder

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Hannah Dasher

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Drew McIntyre

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Cole Taylor & Lucy Taylor

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Tenille Arts

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Ashley Cooke

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images)

Hunter Phelps & Kelli Phelps

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Hunter Deno

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Josh Ross

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Ton Evans Jr.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Chase Matthew

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Caitlynne Curtis

Watch the People's Choice Country Awards tonight, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

