Kelsea Ballerini Reveals If She'd Do Outer Banks Cameo With Boyfriend Chase Stokes

Is Kelsea Ballerini ready for her close-up?
While attending the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, the country singer teased whether or not she'd join boyfriend Chase Strokes on his hit Netflix show Outer Banks.
"You know what, his space is his space and mine is mine," she told E! News on the red carpet, "and being able to show up and support each other just as partners is so beautiful."
When asked if they'd collaborate on a song together, Kelsea had the cheekiest response: "Never say never, I guess."
And although Chase couldn't be the "Penthouse" singer's plus one for the star-studded ceremony, she revealed how he supported her upcoming performance tonight.
"He was at rehearsals," the 30-year-old shared. "It was his first time at the Opry, which was very fun to show him around my home away from home. So, he's here in spirit." (Watch more of Kelsea's interview on E! News, airing at 11 p.m.)
But ahead of hitting the stage later this evening, Kelsea—who is one of the most nominated artists at the ceremony—ruled the red carpet in a glitzy little black minidress that featured a sexy backless design, all-over sequin and slightly see-through fabric. (See every fabulous arrival here).
Kelsea's heartwarming insight into her romance with Chase comes one month after she shared how much he means to her.
"It's just nice to feel so supported and seen," she said of the actor on Today in August, adding, "and, yeah, he's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."
But while musician noted that she's happy in her relationship, she's also protective of it. Following her public divorce from her ex-husband Morgan Evans last year, she recently told E! News that she's excited for this new chapter.
"I have no regrets and feel like I left no stone unturned," she said in an exclusive interview with E! on Sept. 11. "I feel ready to turn a new page."
Before Kelsea takes center stage, keep scrolling to see all of the star-studded arrivals at the 2023 People's Choice Country Award.