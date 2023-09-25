Dane Cook Marries Kelsi Taylor in Hawaiian Wedding Ceremony

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

When it comes to love, Dane Cook isn't joking around.

The 51-year-old comedian recently revealed that he tied the knot with fiancée Kelsi Taylor, 24, on Sept. 23 at a private estate in O'ahu, Hawaii.

"Last night I married the girl of my dreams here in Hawaii," Dane shared the day after the wedding on X. "The greatest feeling in the world is knowing you've got the strongest person you could ever imagine by your side and giving them all of your love in return."

The Employee of the Month star, who began dating the fitness instructor nearly six years ago, offered additional insight into his new life as a married man.

"The years of laughs, adventures and accomplishments we've shared were solidified in front of some of our dearest friends and family during an emotional ceremony," he continued his post. "I can't wait to share more but for now just know this..I've never felt this way. It's so wonderful."