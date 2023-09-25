Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shares Update on Actor After Dementia Diagnosis

Watch : Bruce Willis’ Wife Admits She’s ‘Not Good’ Amid His Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis is opening up about the hardships of her husband's health battle.

Earlier this year, Bruce's family announced his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, a form of dementia that can cause difficulties in communication. And as Emma—who shares kids Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with the Die Hard star—recently shared, his health journey has been a tough one.

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard," she said during the Sept. 25 episode of Today. "It's hard on the person diagnosed, it's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is."

As Emma explained, learning the details of the actor health condition "was the blessing and the curse."

"To finally understand what was happening, so that I could be into the acceptance of what is, it doesn't make it any less painful," she shared. "But just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce makes it a little easier."

When asked if Bruce, 68, was aware of his health battle, Emma added, "It's hard to know."