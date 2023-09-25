Exclusive

Chrissy Teigen Recalls Her and John Legend's Emotional Vow Renewal—and Their Kids' Reactions

Chrissy Teigen spoke to E! News about renewing her wedding vows with John Legend in front on their children in Italy.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's vow renewal was a sweet family affair.

On Sept. 16, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows where they first tied the knot—Lake Como, Italy. This time, they entered the country as a family of six, bringing along their four children—Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 8 months and Wren, 3 months.

Speaking at the One Fair Wage Fundraiser at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif. Sept. 21, the Chrissy's Court host recalled to E! News' Keltie Knight exclusively how she and John and pulled up to their hotel in a boat, while Luna and Miles ran down the dock. She said that during the ceremony, both she and her husband got choked up.

"I looked over at him, and he was like, his eyes were like, filled with water," Chrissy said. "It was amazing. It was so beautiful." 

As for their kids' reaction to their parents' expressions of love? Well, in general, "they're still disgusted by us," Chrissy joked. "Everything's like, [plugs her ears] la-la-la-la-la.'"

At the ceremony, the model, wearing a black lace, ruffled Zuhair Murad Couture gown, and John, who sported a white suit jacket over black pants, exchanged brand new vows.

"We were like, well, we're gonna rewrite them and say them because I have a big hang-up that I didn't write my own vows [at our wedding], because I was so nervous and just insecure and stuff so I didn't," Chrissy said. "So that's been like a big regret of mine. So if anything it was a chance to redo it and be with people we love, and it worked."

Watch the full interview with Chrissy tonight at 11 p.m. on E! News.

Scroll down for photos of John, Chrissy and their kids at their vow renewal weekend and other sweet family moments below:

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Vow Renewal Trip

To celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, Chrissy and John traveled with their kids to Lake Como, Italy, where they first married in 2013, to participate in a vow renewal ceremony in front of family and friends. They brought along their kids LunaMiles, plus babies Esti and Wren (both pictured).

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

3-Way Hug

Chrissy and John share a hug with Miles on the family's vow renewal trip.

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Mother & Daughter

Chrissy hugs daughter Luna during her and John's vow renewal trip with their family.

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Cool Kid

Chrissy appears with daughter Esti during the vow renewal trip.

Instagram / John Legend
Daddy's Girl

John carries baby Esti on his shoulders.

Family of Six

Chrissy and John appear with their kids Luna, 7, Miles, 5; Esti, 7 months, and Wren, 1 month, on a tropical vacation in August 2023.

Instagram / John Legend
Dad and His Kids

John shared this photo on Instagram after Chrissy announced the news, writing, Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love."

Instagram
Surprise!

Chrissy revealed on June 28, 2023 that she and John welcomed another baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate earlier that month. He is partially named after the surrogate herself, Alexandra, who is pictured here with the Chrissy's Court star.

Instagram
Presenting Wren Alexander Stephens

Chrissy shared this photo of her and John's son after his birth in June 2023.

Instagram
Welcome Baby Wren

Chrissy and John appear with their son after his birth in June 2023.

Instagram
Legend-arily Adorable

Chrissy and John appear with their kids Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and baby Esti, almost 3 months, in Venice, Italy in April 2023.

instagram.com/chrissyteigen
Mother & Daughter

Chrissy appears with the couple's youngest daughter during a trip to London in April 2023.

Instagram
Family of Five

Chrissy and John posed with their three kids in a Valentine's Day photo.

Instagram
Calling Home

Miles sweetly crashes a video call between his dad and mom.

Instagram
Nap Time

Little Esti fell asleep her mama's shoulder.

Instagram
Kisses

John cuddled with baby Esti in a sweet father-daughter snap.

Instagram
"Our New Love"

John shared his first photo with baby Esti all bundled up.

Instagram
Cuddles

"look at u out here lookin like a baby," Chrissy captioned a photo of daughter Esti.

She and John welcomed the baby girl on Jan. 13. 

Instagram
New Sister

The couple introduced their new baby girl to the world by sharing a photo of daughter Luna and son Miles holding the newborn in a fuzzy blanket from Barefoot Dreams.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy wrote on Instagram. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss."

Meanwhile, John penned from his account, "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

Instagram
Dress to Impress

"Sometimes you gotta cooooordinate," John wrote on Instagram as his daughter wore a dress from the American Girl x Janie and Jack collection.

Instagram
Live Lullaby

During his dad's kick off concert for his Las Vegas residency on April 22, Chrissy shared a hilarious photo of Miles sleeping through the set.

Instagram
Play Time

Who wants to play with Miles? Chrissy and John's son was all smiles when exploring his DockATot Tent of Dreams. 

Instagram
Birthday Fun

Chrissy hosted a math competition and family dinner for John's 42nd birthday on Dec. 28, 2020.

Instagram
TV Time

Ever wonder what Chrissy's family watches during the day? Here's your answer. "Thank you @mightyexpressofficial for releasing new episodes on @NetflixFamily!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "It's their favorite show and these two have watched every episode over and over and over, so mom and dad are verrrrrry happy there are new ones!" 

Instagram
Let's Eat

"Superheroes and sushi was a hit!!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram as John and Miles enjoyed a sushi class with Krispy Rice. "I cannot thank @krispyrice enough for making this happen for our little class." 

Instagram
Busted

Want to be a fly on the wall in the Legend-Teigen house? Chrissy's Instagram Stories could help! The Cravings author documented John enjoying father-daughter time as Luna was styled in Mini Boden.

Instagram
Family Rules

Life isn't always pretty, but it's always filled with love in this household. "Forever!" Chrissy wrote on her Instagram

 

Instagram
Bed Time

When it was time for Chrissy to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.  

Instagram
Twinning

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

instagram
Let's Eat!

"First rice krispies!" Chrissy shared on Instagram while cooking with Luna in her Little Sleepies outfit. "We do less then the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips. Also make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren't melted at the end. And don't press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces." 

