Chrissy Teigen Recalls Her and John Legend's Emotional Vow Renewal—and Their Kids' Reactions

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's vow renewal was a sweet family affair.

On Sept. 16, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows where they first tied the knot—Lake Como, Italy. This time, they entered the country as a family of six, bringing along their four children—Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 8 months and Wren, 3 months.

Speaking at the One Fair Wage Fundraiser at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, Calif. Sept. 21, the Chrissy's Court host recalled to E! News' Keltie Knight exclusively how she and John and pulled up to their hotel in a boat, while Luna and Miles ran down the dock. She said that during the ceremony, both she and her husband got choked up.

"I looked over at him, and he was like, his eyes were like, filled with water," Chrissy said. "It was amazing. It was so beautiful."

As for their kids' reaction to their parents' expressions of love? Well, in general, "they're still disgusted by us," Chrissy joked. "Everything's like, [plugs her ears] la-la-la-la-la.'"