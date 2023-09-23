Savannah Chrisley Mourns Death of Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles With Heartbreaking Tribute

Savannah Chrisley is mourning a tragic loss.
The Growing Up Chrisley star paid tribute to her ex-fiancé, former pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles, hours after he was killed in a motorcycle crash in Nashville. He was 29.
"I'm still hoping you'll respond to my text..." Savannah wrote Sept. 23 on an Instagram Stories video of the two kissing.
The 26-year-old later shared a photo of the two from their an engagement photo shoot, taken in 2019 on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif.
"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you," she wrote. "I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you'... Please send me a sign that you're ok... maybe it'll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. or pasta with white sauce... or maybe even your favorite carrot cake."
Savannah continued in her second post, set to Dani and Lizzy's 2016 song "Dancing in the Sky," "We loved hard...and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."
Nashville police had told local TV station WKRN that Nic was riding his Indian Motorcycle on a street in a residential area when he traveled through a stop sign and struck a BMW SUV. The former Anaheim Ducks player was transported to a hospital and later died of his injuries.
Investigators also told the outlet there were no signs of impairment on behalf of either driver and no charges are anticipated against the BMW driver. E! News has reached out to Nashville police for comment and has not heard back.
Just hours before the accident, Nic had shared a photo of himself riding an Indian Motorcycle on his Instagram Stories. He captioned what is now his final post, "Night rider."
Nic and Savannah, daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were engaged between 2018 and 2020. During the course of their relationship, he appeared on her family's reality show Chrisley Knows Best.
The two remained close following their breakup. In August 2021, Savannah told E! News, "Nic and I, we're in each others' day to day lives. We are at a point in our lives when we're learning so many different things and growing and we're just trying to find a balance, as well as just truly figuring out ourselves and what we want out of life, and just take it day by day."
Savannah and her family were also there for Nic when he suffered a mental health crisis in early 2022. Nic later appeared on an Instagram Live session with his ex and her dad to respond to reports that he had attempted suicide.
"I don't know where I was at in my mental state," he said, "but between the depression, anxiety, the COVID effects, the medication, the alcohol, I did something that I never thought I would ever do."
Nic thanked Savannah and Todd for their support. His ex shared the video on her Instagram, writing, "Mental health is real… this is our truth. I'm so proud of you Nic. Thanking God everyday that he's allowed us to keep you."
In recent months, as Savannah navigated life as the new guardian of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10, following the start of Todd and Julie's federal prison sentences for tax fraud in January, Nic concentrated on his career as a real estate broker in Nashville and spent time with his own loved ones.
Three days before his death, he shared a photo of himself on a night out with a group of friends in the city. Weeks before his passing, he shared pics from a visit to his family.
"Getting to go home this past weekend and seeing my family was something that I need more than I knew," he wrote on Instagram. "Time in this life goes by quicker and quicker each day."