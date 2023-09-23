Savannah Chrisley Mourns Death of Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles With Heartbreaking Tribute

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Tells All on Nic Kerdiles' Sweet Proposal

Savannah Chrisley is mourning a tragic loss.

The Growing Up Chrisley star paid tribute to her ex-fiancé, former pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles, hours after he was killed in a motorcycle crash in Nashville. He was 29.

"I'm still hoping you'll respond to my text..." Savannah wrote Sept. 23 on an Instagram Stories video of the two kissing.

The 26-year-old later shared a photo of the two from their an engagement photo shoot, taken in 2019 on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif.

"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you," she wrote. "I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you'... Please send me a sign that you're ok... maybe it'll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. or pasta with white sauce... or maybe even your favorite carrot cake."

Savannah continued in her second post, set to Dani and Lizzy's 2016 song "Dancing in the Sky," "We loved hard...and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."