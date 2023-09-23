Natalia Bryant Makes Her Runway Debut at Milan Fashion Week

Watch : How Natalia Bryant Keeps Dad Kobe Bryant Close to Her Heart

Natalia Bryant's runway debut was a slam dunk.

The eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant walked her first catwalk at Versace's spring/summer 2024 show Sept. 22 during Milan Fashion Week. The 20-year-old wore a black, V-neck, over-the-knee dress paired with silver peeptoe pumps.

"VERSACE!! Grazie Mille!!" Natalia wrote on Instagram. "Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful."

Vanessa shared a photo of her daughter's runway debut on her own page, writing, "Natalia, I'm so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I'm so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima! Versace!"

Natalia also received supportive messages on Instagram from La La Anthony, Ciara, Viola Davis and her modeling agency, IMG Models, which commented, "SUPERSTAR."

Natalia told Vogue that Donatella Versace herself invited her to be part of the show. "She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable, especially with it being my first runway," she said. "Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves."