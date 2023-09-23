Natalia Bryant Makes Her Runway Debut at Milan Fashion Week

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant, walked her first catwalk during Milan Fashion Week. See photos of her runway debut.

Natalia Bryant's runway debut was a slam dunk.

The eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant walked her first catwalk at Versace's spring/summer 2024 show Sept. 22 during Milan Fashion Week. The 20-year-old wore a black, V-neck, over-the-knee dress paired with silver peeptoe pumps.

"VERSACE!! Grazie Mille!!" Natalia wrote on Instagram. "Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful."

Vanessa shared a photo of her daughter's runway debut on her own page, writing, "Natalia, I'm so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I'm so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima! Versace!"

Natalia also received supportive messages on Instagram from La La Anthony, Ciara, Viola Davis and her modeling agency, IMG Models, which commented, "SUPERSTAR."

Natalia told Vogue that Donatella Versace herself invited her to be part of the show. "She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable, especially with it being my first runway," she said. "Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves."

photos
Vanessa Bryant and Daughters Honor Kobe at Handprint and Footprint Unveiling

Natalia said she drew inspiration from supermodels such as Naomi Campbell when preparing for her runway debut. She also received some advice from her mother.

"I've always loved watching videos of Naomi walking down the runway along with videos of other iconic supermodels I look up to," she said. "My mom says, 'Walk like Naomi but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high.'"

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Natalia, a University of Southern California student, signed with IMG Models in 2021 and made her modeling debut later that year, posing for a few photo shoots. She starring in a campaign for Bulgari and Vogue with Vanessa, as well as video for Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy park "Halls of Ivy" collection.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images
Grace Burns

Grace Burns, the 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Christy Turlington and filmmaker Ed Burns, made her runway debut in the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Florence, Italy in June 2023.

 

Andrew Gleason
Mason Cibrian

The son of Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian is seen in his first modeling campaign for men's apparel company Ben Sherman's summer 2023 collection.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS
Jasper Polish

As part of the Race to Erase MS: Drive-In Gala, Michael Polish's daughter sports Alice + Olivia in a star-studded fashion show.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Paris Jackson

The late Michael Jackson's daughter is a "P.Y.T." herself! The young model just signed with a top agency, IMG Models.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
Hailey Bieber

The wife of Justin Bieber and daughter of Stephen Baldwin (and niece of Alec Baldwin) has graced many a runway, including Tommy Hilfiger's.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp

Before she starred on Max series The IdolJohnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' daughter took the modeling world by storm, walking for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week 2017.

Aflo/REX/Sam Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Dakota Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's little bro is a well-seasoned model in the fashion world, having signed with IMG models and modelling for brands like Gucci.

Randy Brooke/WireImage
Sofia Richie

Lionel Richie's daughter said "Hello" to high fashion, walking in NYFW 2016.

Estrop/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's mini-me became the face of Young Versace in 2012 and has since gone on to walk the runway for numerous designer labels.

Estrop/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

The second-to-youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan had a whirlwind few years in the modeling world: From Dolce & Gabbana to Chanel, Kendall dominates some of the most exclusive catwalks in fashion. (And let's not forget that little Estée Lauder deal, shall we?)

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid

Yolanda Foster's eldest daughter has followed in mom's footsteps by making her mark in the modeling world. Campaigns under Gigi's belt include an ultra-hot nude spread for Tom Ford's Velvet Orchid fragrance and her own clothing line under Tommy Hilfiger.

Albert Urso/WireImage
Bella Hadid

The little sister of Gigi Hadid has proven to be a force to reckon with in the modeling world. 

Aflo/REX/Shutterstock
Kenya Kinski-Jones

Quincy Jones has created quite the family dynasty, with daughter Rashida Jones being a well-recognized actress and Kenya being a fashion model. 

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Christian Combs

Diddy's son walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Roberto Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini's son takes to the catwalk at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Catwalking/Getty Images
Levi Dylan

Jakob Dylan's son (and Bob Dylan's grandson) struts his stuff at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
Patrick Schwarzenegger

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver has modeled for several years.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Ava Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's daughter made her modeling debut at age 18 the Rodarte fall/winter 2018 show.

Catwalking/Getty Images
Jack Marsden

James Marsden's son wears a colorful ensemble when he makes his Dolce & Gabbana debut on Jan. 13, 2018 in Milan.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Karsen Liotta

Shades of Blue star Ray Liotta's daughter took to the runway during the Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 show at Hotel Ritz on Dec. 6, 2016 in Paris, France.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos

Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos' daughter poses during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City. 

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
 Liv Freundlich

Julianne Moore's daughter posed during the J.Crew presentation at New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on Feb. 12, 2017 in New York City.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Myles O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal's son took to the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on June 17, 2017 in Italy. 

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Rimmel London
Georgia May Jagger

Beauty was in the genes it seems! Jagger is the daughter of the Rolling Stones frontman and '70s model Jerry Hall.

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Hakan Akkaya
 Barron Hilton

The Hilton heir walked the runway for Hakan Akkaya fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 11, 2017 in New York City.

Ava Sambora

Heather Locklear's daughter, Ava, looks just like her!

Ken Ishii/Getty Images for CHANEL
Selah Marley

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley's daughter rocked the runway at the Metiers D'art Collection Paris Cosmopolite show at the Tsunamachi Mitsui Club on May 31, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.

JP Yim/Getty Images
Mason Grammer

The daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer and Real Housewife Camille Grammer has made quite a name for herself, walking several times at New York Fashion Week shows.

Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Amelia Hamlin & Delilah Hamlin

Seen here with their famous mama, Lisa Rinna, the Hamlin sisters were both featured in Tommy Hilfiger's latest campaign.

