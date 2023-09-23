Natalia Bryant Makes Her Runway Debut at Milan Fashion Week

Natalia Bryant's runway debut was a slam dunk.
The eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant walked her first catwalk at Versace's spring/summer 2024 show Sept. 22 during Milan Fashion Week. The 20-year-old wore a black, V-neck, over-the-knee dress paired with silver peeptoe pumps.
"VERSACE!! Grazie Mille!!" Natalia wrote on Instagram. "Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful."
Vanessa shared a photo of her daughter's runway debut on her own page, writing, "Natalia, I'm so proud of you! You did it mama!!!! I love you so much and I'm so happy for you @nataliabryant ! Bellísima! Versace!"
Natalia also received supportive messages on Instagram from La La Anthony, Ciara, Viola Davis and her modeling agency, IMG Models, which commented, "SUPERSTAR."
Natalia told Vogue that Donatella Versace herself invited her to be part of the show. "She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable, especially with it being my first runway," she said. "Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves."
Natalia said she drew inspiration from supermodels such as Naomi Campbell when preparing for her runway debut. She also received some advice from her mother.
"I've always loved watching videos of Naomi walking down the runway along with videos of other iconic supermodels I look up to," she said. "My mom says, 'Walk like Naomi but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high.'"
Natalia, a University of Southern California student, signed with IMG Models in 2021 and made her modeling debut later that year, posing for a few photo shoots. She starring in a campaign for Bulgari and Vogue with Vanessa, as well as video for Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy park "Halls of Ivy" collection.
