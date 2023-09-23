Watch : See Sharna Burgess' Birthday Message to Brian Austin Green

9021-OMG!

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are engaged more than a year after welcoming son Zane Walker.

"We've been engaged for two months," Sharna, 38, shared on the Sept. 22 episode of iHeartRadio's Oldish podcast. "Brian proposed to me."

According to the couple, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star got down on one knee on his 50th birthday on July 15.

"Sharna threw me this surprise party," Brian recalled, "and I was like, 'That's a perfect place to do it. She'd never see it coming.'"

To make the proposal even more special, he made sure the whole family got involved, including his kids Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox. (Brian is also shares 21-year-old son Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.)

"We head into our bedroom and I start to get these feelings of like, 'Oh my god,'" Sharna remembered. "He's like, ‘Hey, kids come here.' And the kids come in with him and Noah is holding Zane and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box."

The Dancing With the Stars pro said Brian then popped the question, asking on behalf of himself and the kids, "'Would you spend the rest of your life with us?'"