9021-OMG!
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are engaged more than a year after welcoming son Zane Walker.
"We've been engaged for two months," Sharna, 38, shared on the Sept. 22 episode of iHeartRadio's Oldish podcast. "Brian proposed to me."
According to the couple, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star got down on one knee on his 50th birthday on July 15.
"Sharna threw me this surprise party," Brian recalled, "and I was like, 'That's a perfect place to do it. She'd never see it coming.'"
To make the proposal even more special, he made sure the whole family got involved, including his kids Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox. (Brian is also shares 21-year-old son Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.)
"We head into our bedroom and I start to get these feelings of like, 'Oh my god,'" Sharna remembered. "He's like, ‘Hey, kids come here.' And the kids come in with him and Noah is holding Zane and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box."
The Dancing With the Stars pro said Brian then popped the question, asking on behalf of himself and the kids, "'Would you spend the rest of your life with us?'"
"Of course I said yes and I put that ring on my finger," she continued. "I hugged all of them and it was the most perfect, beautiful moment because it was us. It was our unit, our tribe—and I love that that's how he wanted to do it."
Sharna added that she had no idea that Brian was going to propose on his milestone birthday. "I knew one day, like at some point," she said of marrying the Anger Management alum. "We talked about it all the time, but there was no rush."
For Brian, turning 50 felt like "the start of the second half of my life," so it was an "amazing time" to take the next steps with Sharna and propose.
"To me, it seemed like the next, easy progression," he explained. "If you want to keep things moving forward and moving ahead, that's just part of the step. I have this grand vision—like, at the end of it—for Sharna to be able to share a last name with all of us."
