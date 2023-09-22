Yes, You Can Have a Clean Girl Household With Multiple Pets

Influencer Kaeli Mae takes the Clean Girl aesthetic to a new level. See her Amazon picks to master the trend.

By Demi Graham Sep 22, 2023
Kaeli Mae is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program.

If the 'Clean Girl' Aesthetic has a queen, Kaeli Mae is sitting on the porcelain, dust-free, throne. It's easy to dress the part— beige matching suits, slicked back hair, and minimalist accessories, but Kaeli Mae takes it to another level. To match her effortless, model off-duty style, her home is spotless. Immaculately clean. Gleaming. The kind of clean you wouldn't know she actually has four pets, including adorable new addition Murphy. When asked how she keeps her home free from stains, she responded, "you definitely have to vacuum a few times a day". And to that i say, I could never. Alas, I will live vicariously through her by doomscrolling her instagram feed.

As mentioned before, Kaeli Mae's Clean Girl vibe exceeds visual appeal. You may be familiar with her viral ice-making ASMR videos, fridge restocks, and It Girl Sunday resets. It's truly peaceful consuming her content. We're definitely taking this transition into fall as an opportunity to peruse her fashion, home decor, and cleaning products to keep our home fresh and orderly, but most of all cozy. To cultivate the Clean Girl life like Kaeli Mae, one must commit. Below are some of her recommendations to look, act, and be the Clean Girl you wish to see in the world.

Anrabess 2 Piece Sweatsuit

First things first, this 2 piece sweatsuit is the new uniform. Comfy, cozy, top-tier lounge attire. If neutrals aren't your forte, they offer 18 different colors in sizes from XS-XL.

$40
Amazon

Lomitract Bamboo Mini Crew Socks

Head-to-toe signature style looks and feels luxurious. Match your sweatsuit with mini crew socks to complete the look. 

$14
Amazon

Bigacogo Chunky Knit Blanket

Kaeli Mae's home decor is truly a work of art. One of the main details is throw blankets. She uses them as accents, but of course they come in handy for her aesthetic, movie date nights.

$36
Amazon

Netany Drinking Glasses with Glass Straw 4pcs Set

Kitchen essentials in Kaeli Mae's home are practical without sacrificing beauty. These drinking glasses with straws are as sleek as a Clean Girl's hair. 

$19
Amazon

iPegtop Fridge Produce Storage Containers

Kaeli Mae's organization is unmatched, everything in her fridge has a place, or a drawer. Keep your produce and snacks easily accessible with storage containers.

$29
Amazon

Heart Shaped Ice Cube Trays

No detail in Kaeli Mae's day is overlooked. Even her ice. You've probably seen her ice restock videos on your For You Page. If you haven't, it's a must. She has an ice mold tray for every mood.

$26
Amazon
Tiumso Microfiber Feather Duster 5-in-1 Kit

What makes Kaeli Mae the ultimate Clean Girl is her dedication to keeping her home spotless, especially with so many fur babies. This 5-1 microfiber feather duster is ideal for hard to reach places around the home.

$18
Amazon

Clean-Modern White Bathroom, Laundry, & Cleaning Labels

What makes cleaning less of a chore and more of a vibe? Turn your cleaning products into a visual with uniform labels. Cleaning becomes much more enjoyable when it's pretty.

$20
Amazon

Shark Ultra-Lightweight Vacuum with Hepa Empty Base

Pets— can't live without them, or their fur. Kaeli's must-have is her Shark Ultra-Lightweight Vacuum, which she uses at least twice a day.

$330
Amazon

Shark Ultra-Lightweight Vacuum

If the self emptying system isn't a priority, this option is the same lightweight vacuum for $80 less.

$250
Amazon

