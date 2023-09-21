Amal Clooney Wears Her Most Showstopping Look Yet With Discoball Dress

Watch : Amal Clooney Makes Stylish Appearance at the U.N.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the most fashionable of them all? Amal Clooney.

The human rights lawyer stepped out in dazzling style for a girls' night out in New York City on Sept. 20.

While enjoying a dinner date with a friend, Amal shined bright in a sparkly Prada minidress that was entirely made out of black-and-silver reflective mirrors that were chain linked together.

But in true Amal fashion, she paired her sexy disco number with a few modest pieces, including a white tank top that she wore underneath the dress and an oversized navy blazer. Finishing off her blinding look, she accessorized with equally shiny stilettos and a matching clutch.

The 45-year-old's showstopping outfit was a drastic change from her attire earlier in the day, as she wore a gray long-sleeve dress with button adornments and a belt attachment to the 78th United Nations General Assembly.