Amal Clooney Wears Her Most Showstopping Look Yet With Discoball Dress

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the most fashionable of them all? Amal Clooney.
The human rights lawyer stepped out in dazzling style for a girls' night out in New York City on Sept. 20.
While enjoying a dinner date with a friend, Amal shined bright in a sparkly Prada minidress that was entirely made out of black-and-silver reflective mirrors that were chain linked together.
But in true Amal fashion, she paired her sexy disco number with a few modest pieces, including a white tank top that she wore underneath the dress and an oversized navy blazer. Finishing off her blinding look, she accessorized with equally shiny stilettos and a matching clutch.
The 45-year-old's showstopping outfit was a drastic change from her attire earlier in the day, as she wore a gray long-sleeve dress with button adornments and a belt attachment to the 78th United Nations General Assembly.
Although George Clooney let his wife have the spotlight during NYC trip, he has never shied away from praising their nine-year marriage.
"Listen, I didn't want to get married," the Oscar winner—who shares 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with Amal—said on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in November 2021. "I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love."
He continued, "And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."
The Ticket to Paradise star echoed similar sentiments, explaining that settling down later in life provided him with a level of maturity that made him the perfect match for his dream girl.
"We agree on most things," George exclusively told E! News last October. "As you get older, you're kind of looking at things a little differently. Amal wants to paint the wall yellow? If I was younger, I feel like that's a stupid color. And now, you just go, 'I don't care. Who cares if a wall's yellow?'"
As he put it, "Let's find all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things."
