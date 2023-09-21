Amal Clooney Wears Her Most Showstopping Look Yet With Discoball Dress

Amal Clooney shined bright during a girls' night out in New York City, wearing a mirror-embellished minidress and shiny sky-high heels.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the most fashionable of them all? Amal Clooney.

The human rights lawyer stepped out in dazzling style for a girls' night out in New York City on Sept. 20.

While enjoying a dinner date with a friend, Amal shined bright in a sparkly Prada minidress that was entirely made out of black-and-silver reflective mirrors that were chain linked together. 

But in true Amal fashion, she paired her sexy disco number with a few modest pieces, including a white tank top that she wore underneath the dress and an oversized navy blazer. Finishing off her blinding look, she accessorized with equally shiny stilettos and a matching clutch.

The 45-year-old's showstopping outfit was a drastic change from her attire earlier in the day, as she wore a gray long-sleeve dress with button adornments and a belt attachment to the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Amal Clooney's Guide to Red Carpet Fashion

Although George Clooney let his wife have the spotlight during NYC trip, he has never shied away from praising their nine-year marriage

"Listen, I didn't want to get married," the Oscar winner—who shares 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with Amal—said on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in November 2021. "I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love."

BeautifulSignatureIG / Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

He continued, "And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."

The Ticket to Paradise star echoed similar sentiments, explaining that settling down later in life provided him with a level of maturity that made him the perfect match for his dream girl.

"We agree on most things," George exclusively told E! News last October. "As you get older, you're kind of looking at things a little differently. Amal wants to paint the wall yellow? If I was younger, I feel like that's a stupid color. And now, you just go, 'I don't care. Who cares if a wall's yellow?'"

As he put it, "Let's find all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things."

In the spirit of George's message, look back at Amal's best looks to see if any of her style moments resonates with you.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Hollywood Glamour

Amal's sequin red carpet look was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour, down to the ultra-fabulous feather boa. 

Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Power Couple

The pair looked elegant and classy in black and white for a charity dinner at Buckingham Palace.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Midnight Blue

Amal stepped out onto the red carpet stunning as ever in this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit.

Jawad Elatab / SplashNews.com
Navy & Cream

Amal Clooney grabbed onto her husband George Clooney leaving the United Nations Correspondence Association dinner in NYC in 2018 and she was dressed to kill.

Edward Opi / SplashNews.com
Red Hot Lady

The 41-year-old human rights lawyer looked fierce as she stepped out in a sophisticated red look in September 2018.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner
Pretty in Pink

The happy couple stepped out in Hollywood in June 2018 but all eyes were on Amal as she showed off her fit figure in a modern and chic pink glitzy number.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Velvet Beauty

'Ello love! Amal donned a gorgeous wine-colored velvet dress while attending the WAAAUB UK Chapter Gala Dinner in London in the summer.

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Royal Couple

Amal and George turned heads as they arrived at Windsor Castle to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get married in May 2018. The actor looked dapper, but his wife stole the show in that yellow, elegant frock and matching fascinator. 

REX/Shutterstock
Rosey Red Carpet

The Lebanese-British barrister struck a pose as she attended the 2018 Met Gala in a gorgeous and over-the-top rose-covered pant and dress combo by Richard Quinn.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Business Flare

Amal shows she's all business in this black ensemble. The flared pants give the all black outfit a retro touch.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Farfetch
Disco Darling

Glittering and gorgeous in dance-floor-worthy vintage Versace.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Lovely in Lavender

The lawyer lights up Venice Film Festival in this captivating Atelier Versace gown.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Business Belle

The human rights barrister is ready to battle in this pillar-box red ensemble.

Photopix/GC Images
Polka Dots

Amal wears a black polka dot Ermanno Scervino fall/winter 2017-2018 bustier dress in Venice.

James Devaney/GC Images
Modern Muse

Amal means business and is ready to take over the city in her Altuzarra perfect Fall outfit.

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Style

Amal looked regal in a black, sparkling gown at the premiere of George Clooney's film Hail, Caesar! at the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Blushing Beauty

Amal looks effortlessly glamorous as she gets cozy with her husband George Clooney at the premiere of Our Brand is Crisis.

SAV/GC Images
Ombre Chic

Enjoying the night out, Mrs. Clooney layered up in a bright green Burberry Psorsum trench coat paired with a gray turtle neck sweater.

BlayzenPhotos/Splash News
A Night Out

The lawyer attends the New York Film Festival working a bright green pleated Versace dress paired it with matching Jimmy Choo heels.

AKM-GSI
Stripes on Stripes

When is Amal not perfectly styled? Never! This time, Mrs. Clooney sported a slinky striped halter dress with a bright red lip. 

STR/AFP/Getty Images
Street Style Smarts

She works a smart-chic Dolce & Gabbana frock in a deep red tone. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Golden Girl

Enjoying the evening in Ibiza with hubby George Clooney, Amal turns heads in a slinky gold mini.

Gotcha Images / Splash News
Stellar Stella

Amal hits the London nighttime scene with Stella McCartney in a lacy jumpsuit from the designer's own collection.

JONATHAN BRADY/PA Photos /Landov
We Spot You!

The lawyer donned a polka dot dress with statement pockets to the Supreme Court in London.

Xposure/AKM-GSI
Lovely in Lilac

Work it, girl! Amal slips into a dainty Giambattista Valli skirt set while out in London.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Rex/REX USA
George's Golden Girl

Mrs. Clooney was radiant at the Tomorrowland Toyko premiere in a Maison Margielato gown.

Jun Sato/GC Images
Live Colorfully

Always travel in style! Amal rocked a Missoni dress with Valentino sandals while arriving in Japan. 

XactpiX/Splash News
Night Blossom

Amal (clad in Alexander McQueen) and George dined with her mum in New York City.

XactpiX/Splash News
Date Dashing

Hand-in-hand with hubby George Clooney, the barrister takes time to show off her taupe J Brand leather jacket styled over an all-black ensemble. 

XPX/Star Max/GC Images
Perfection As Usual

Does she ever miss a beat? Amal again crushes the street style game in a sweet Giambattista Valli top with Citizens of Humanity skinny jeans.

photos
